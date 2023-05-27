Best Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the most realistic and immersive entry into the franchise. It brings a host of graphical upgrades, including new lighting technologies, improved textures, and more. Despite all these visual upgrades, the minimum requirements for a GPU only include a GTX 960 or RX 470, which are dated at this point. As a result, a graphics card like the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti can run the game easily.
The RTX 4060 Ti is a mid-range GPU launched in May 2023, capable of playing most new titles at 1080p without breaking a sweat. In some instances, it is even capable of running games at 1440p. Although it is a new GPU, it doesn't deliver much of an upgrade over the previous generation of Nvidia graphics cards.
If you're looking to play Modern Warfare 2 on the brand new RTX 4060 Ti, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics for the game.
Most optimal RTX 4060 Ti settings for Modern Warfare 2
The RTX 4060 Ti is no doubt an extremely capable card. However, its major limitation is the 8 GB VRAM, which limits its potential to 1080p in most cases. That said, it can run easily run Modern Warfare 2 with the right settings.
Since it's a first-person shooter title, your primary objective should be to maximize visibility and framerates. Moreover, you must ensure you don't use more than 8 GB of VRAM while running the game.
Keeping this in mind, the following settings are recommended to be used with the RTX 4060 Ti in Modern Warfare 2:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: Select your GPU
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts: On
- Persistent Damage Layers: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Off
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Default
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
Field of View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
Camera
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference
- Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference
These are the most optimal settings for Modern Warfare 2 with the RTX 4060 Ti. However, if you are not satisfied with the results, we advise starting out with these settings, then tweaking them as per your preferences.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The latest update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.