Best Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the most realistic and immersive entry into the franchise. It brings a host of graphical upgrades, including new lighting technologies, improved textures, and more. Despite all these visual upgrades, the minimum requirements for a GPU only include a GTX 960 or RX 470, which are dated at this point. As a result, a graphics card like the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti can run the game easily.

The RTX 4060 Ti is a mid-range GPU launched in May 2023, capable of playing most new titles at 1080p without breaking a sweat. In some instances, it is even capable of running games at 1440p. Although it is a new GPU, it doesn't deliver much of an upgrade over the previous generation of Nvidia graphics cards.

If you're looking to play Modern Warfare 2 on the brand new RTX 4060 Ti, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics for the game.

Most optimal RTX 4060 Ti settings for Modern Warfare 2

The RTX 4060 Ti is no doubt an extremely capable card. However, its major limitation is the 8 GB VRAM, which limits its potential to 1080p in most cases. That said, it can run easily run Modern Warfare 2 with the right settings.

Since it's a first-person shooter title, your primary objective should be to maximize visibility and framerates. Moreover, you must ensure you don't use more than 8 GB of VRAM while running the game.

Keeping this in mind, the following settings are recommended to be used with the RTX 4060 Ti in Modern Warfare 2:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: Select your GPU

Select your GPU Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts: On

On Persistent Damage Layers: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Off

Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Quality: Default

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

Personal preference Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference

These are the most optimal settings for Modern Warfare 2 with the RTX 4060 Ti. However, if you are not satisfied with the results, we advise starting out with these settings, then tweaking them as per your preferences.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The latest update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

