Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are 1440p gaming graphics cards built for playing the latest and most demanding titles. They bundle improved ray tracing, faster VRAM, and support for DLSS 3 as well as frame generation. They can handle the latest games like a cakewalk, making them a solid option for playing demanding titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Cyberpunk 2077.
Do note that some tweaks are required for the highest framerates in Cyberpunk. The game is now getting a 2.0 update that brings better visuals and gameplay mechanics to the table. It also supports DLSS 3.5, all of which can be enjoyed to the fullest on the 4070 and 4070 Ti GPUs.
In this article, we list the best settings combination for the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards. We are targeting high framerates at 1440p and 4K resolutions, respectively.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070
The Nvidia RTX 4070 packs enough horsepower to play all modern AAA titles at 1440p resolutions. Cyberpunk 2077, despite being a demanding game, is no exception to this formula. A mix of high and ultra settings with DLSS frame generation works best for the GPU.
The detailed settings combination for the card in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: On
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Low
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is way more powerful than the non-Ti variant. The GPU was initially supposed to be launched as the 4080 12 GB, targeting 4K gaming. A mix of high and ultra settings with DLSS turned on at 4K is the best bet for this GPU.
The best settings combination for the RTX 4070 Ti are as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: On
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are high-performance gaming graphics cards that are great for playing demanding video games.
Gamers buying these expensive Ada Lovelace cards won't have any problems playing Cyberpunk 2077 at the near-highest settings, thanks to frame generation.