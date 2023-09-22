Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are 1440p gaming graphics cards built for playing the latest and most demanding titles. They bundle improved ray tracing, faster VRAM, and support for DLSS 3 as well as frame generation. They can handle the latest games like a cakewalk, making them a solid option for playing demanding titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Cyberpunk 2077.

Do note that some tweaks are required for the highest framerates in Cyberpunk. The game is now getting a 2.0 update that brings better visuals and gameplay mechanics to the table. It also supports DLSS 3.5, all of which can be enjoyed to the fullest on the 4070 and 4070 Ti GPUs.

In this article, we list the best settings combination for the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards. We are targeting high framerates at 1440p and 4K resolutions, respectively.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 packs enough horsepower to play all modern AAA titles at 1440p resolutions. Cyberpunk 2077, despite being a demanding game, is no exception to this formula. A mix of high and ultra settings with DLSS frame generation works best for the GPU.

The detailed settings combination for the card in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: On

On DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

A mix of high and ultra settings works best for the RTX 4070 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Low

Low Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is way more powerful than the non-Ti variant. The GPU was initially supposed to be launched as the 4080 12 GB, targeting 4K gaming. A mix of high and ultra settings with DLSS turned on at 4K is the best bet for this GPU.

The best settings combination for the RTX 4070 Ti are as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: On

On DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

A mix of high and ultra settings is recommended for the 4070 Ti (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing settings for RTX 4070 Ti (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are high-performance gaming graphics cards that are great for playing demanding video games.

Gamers buying these expensive Ada Lovelace cards won't have any problems playing Cyberpunk 2077 at the near-highest settings, thanks to frame generation.