Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0) Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for AMD RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are mid-range 1080p gaming graphics cards built to handle the latest video games. These GPUs are slower than their Nvidia counterparts, the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. However, AMD has discounted the GPUs heavily to keep them competitive. Today, they are some of the best budget offerings in the market.

The graphics cards aren't the best options for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. In fact, they rank among the more modest hardware in the market.

Therefore, players will have to rely on a bunch of compromises for an ideal experience. We will list the best settings for the GPUs in this article.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600

The Radeon RX 6600 can handle Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 with a mix of medium and high settings applied without ray tracing at 1080p. We recommend turning FSR on to ensure smooth framerates in the title. You can expect about 40-50 FPS without major frame drops with these settings.

The detailed list of settings for the Radeon RX 6600 is as follows:

The graphics settings page in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced settings in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Distant shadows resolution: Low

Low Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT pack significantly more rendering power than the cheaper non-XT variant. Therefore, gamers with the GPU can crank up the settings slightly further without major sacrifices to the performance.

Our recommendations for the best graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 are as follows:

The RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are superb graphics cards for playing the latest and most demanding video games. The GPU can run Cyberpunk 2077 pretty well with some tweaks to the settings.