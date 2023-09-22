Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0) Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for AMD RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are mid-range 1080p gaming graphics cards built to handle the latest video games. These GPUs are slower than their Nvidia counterparts, the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. However, AMD has discounted the GPUs heavily to keep them competitive. Today, they are some of the best budget offerings in the market.
The graphics cards aren't the best options for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. In fact, they rank among the more modest hardware in the market.
Therefore, players will have to rely on a bunch of compromises for an ideal experience. We will list the best settings for the GPUs in this article.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600
The Radeon RX 6600 can handle Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 with a mix of medium and high settings applied without ray tracing at 1080p. We recommend turning FSR on to ensure smooth framerates in the title. You can expect about 40-50 FPS without major frame drops with these settings.
The detailed list of settings for the Radeon RX 6600 is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Off
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Distant shadows resolution: Low
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT pack significantly more rendering power than the cheaper non-XT variant. Therefore, gamers with the GPU can crank up the settings slightly further without major sacrifices to the performance.
Our recommendations for the best graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 are as follows:
The RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are superb graphics cards for playing the latest and most demanding video games. The GPU can run Cyberpunk 2077 pretty well with some tweaks to the settings.