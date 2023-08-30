AMD discontinues RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT GPUs: Snag the best deals before they are gone

The AMD Radeon RX 6600, the RX 6600 XT, and the RX 6650 XT are being discontinued. All of these GPUs are based on the Navi 23 graphics processor and targets 1080p gaming performance. They were introduced to compete against the likes of the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti cards and have been fairly successful as compared to previous entrants in the series.

AMD discounted the RX 6600 series GPUs massively, which boosted their sales in the last few months. The RX 6600 was selling for less than $200 for a long time. However, now that the RX 7000 series is here and AMD has launched the more efficient and powerful RX 7600, these older cards are being taken off shelves.

The RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are still available for purchase

Although Team Red has discontinued the RX 6600 series GPUs, they will still be available until the existing stocks are depleted. Thus, this is your best bet to secure some of the best deals on these GPUs that continue to be superb options for the latest games. Moreover, the newer RX 7600 has failed to bring substantial improvements to the performance that make the last-gen cards more lucrative.

We spotted the Powercolor Fighter RX 6600 costing as little as $209.99 on Newegg. The card also bundles a free copy of Starfield, meaning gamers get an insane value out of this deal. The RX 6600 XT is almost gone from the market as a few months ago, AMD started cranking down on this GPU to favor a higher supply of the RX 6650 XT. We spotted a single ASRock Phantom Gaming D listed for $269.99 on Newegg.

The RX 6650 XT is cheaper than the RX 6600 XT today because of these price cuts. Paired with a free copy of Starfield, the graphics card is currently selling for $239.99 on Newegg. Both GPUs are way cheaper than the newly launched RX 7600 while delivering competitive performances. Thus, if you have budget constraints, these cards might be worth considering. Act fast since the cards will be permanently delisted as soon as available stock runs out.