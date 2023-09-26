All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Iconic weapons and where to find them

Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty is now live, and players around the world are enjoying the new content it has to offer. The expansion brings new mechanics, modifies the skill tree, introduces secondary characters, and adds vehicle combat to the game. Among all these additions, the new weapons have attracted the most attention within the fanbase.

This article lists the locations of each of the Iconic weapons available in Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty.

Where can I find Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

New Iconic weapons have come to Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 form a group of upgraded weaponry that has unique benefits. Some can be purchased from merchants, while others appear after completing certain quests in the game.

This type of weapon has been present in Cyberpunk 2077 from the very beginning, and with all the new features of Phantom Liberty, the list has been expanded. You should keep in mind that Iconic weapons are very hard to find. However, given the characteristics that most of them have, they are very useful throughout the game.

Here is a list of each one and where to find them:

Ambition

Location : Reward after completing a side gig from Mr. Hands in Dogtown.

: Reward after completing a side gig from Mr. Hands in Dogtown. Weapon type : Tech Pistol

: Tech Pistol Ability: Unique ZetaTech scope. Hits have a chance to apply blinding and bonus damage.

Agaou

Location : The Voodoo Boys hideout at Luxor High Wellness Spa

: The Voodoo Boys hideout at Luxor High Wellness Spa Weapon type : Axe

: Axe Ability: Critical hits from throws emit a shockwave damaging enemies.

Alabai

Location : Reward after completing a Phantom Liberty airdrop.

: Reward after completing a Phantom Liberty airdrop. Weapon type : Power Shotgun

: Power Shotgun Ability: Allows to inflict a unique burn on enemies. If you shoot the enemy with this burn you deal critical damage.

Bald Eagle

Location : Reward if you side with Reed, kill, and loot Kurt Hanson.

: Reward if you side with Reed, kill, and loot Kurt Hanson. Weapon type : Power Revolver

: Power Revolver Ability: After throwing the knife into an enemy's leg, shooting the same leg will shred it to pieces and return the knife to your hand.

Cheetah

Location : Reward after killing and looting Angie in the No Easy Way Out side gig given by Coach Fred.

: Reward after killing and looting Angie in the No Easy Way Out side gig given by Coach Fred. Weapon type : Power Pistol

: Power Pistol Ability: Do more critical damage to closer targets. Body shots deal more damage.

Crime Stopper

Location : The DA's VIP Suite on the upper floor of Heavy Hearts

: The DA's VIP Suite on the upper floor of Heavy Hearts Weapon type : Smart Pistol

: Smart Pistol Ability: Rounds have a chance to disable cyber-limbs, immobilizing the enemy and increasing critical damage.

CUT-O-MATIC XMOD-2

Location : Terra Cognita

: Terra Cognita Weapon type : Chainsword

: Chainsword Ability: Improved handling and additional mod slots.

GRIS-GRIS

Location : Slider's hideout

: Slider's hideout Weapon type : Tech Revolver

: Tech Revolver Ability: Each hit has a chance to upload a random quickhack to an enemy. The stronger the quickhack, the lower the chance.

Gwynbleidd

Location : Players who own The Witcher 3 and Phantom Liberty and link accounts between Steam and GOG.

: Players who own The Witcher 3 and Phantom Liberty and link accounts between Steam and GOG. Weapon type : Sword

: Sword Ability: All attacks are critical after rapidly killing enemies. Deals extra damage against bosses.

Fang

Location : Reward if you side with Reed, kill, and loot Kurt Hanson.

: Reward if you side with Reed, kill, and loot Kurt Hanson. Weapon type : Knife

: Knife Ability: Thrown hits cripple the target enemy, preventing their escape. Continued attacks in close combat increase damage.

Her Majesty

Her Majesty is an Iconic weapon from Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Location : Reward after completing the Black Diamond quest.

: Reward after completing the Black Diamond quest. Weapon type : Power Pistol

: Power Pistol Ability: The weapon’s accuracy improves when the Optical Camo is active. It has a silencer.

Kyubi X-MOD2

Location : Near Golden Pacific in the big pool

: Near Golden Pacific in the big pool Weapon type : Power Assault Rifle

: Power Assault Rifle Ability: Additional mod slots. Handling improved

Laika

Location : Reward after completing a Phantom Liberty airdrop

: Reward after completing a Phantom Liberty airdrop Weapon type : Tech Revolver

: Tech Revolver Ability: Chance to inflict unique burns on enemies. Shooting an enemy with this burn always deals crit damage. The more enemies affected by the burn, the more crit damage you deal at the cost of accuracy.

Mancinella

Location : Reward after accepting the Run this Town quest from Mr. Hands in Dogtown, available only in Phantom Liberty.

: Reward after accepting the Run this Town quest from Mr. Hands in Dogtown, available only in Phantom Liberty. Weapon type : Power Revolver

: Power Revolver Ability: Headshots have a chance to apply poison. Your stealth damage bonus remains active for a few moments after entering combat.

Murphy's Law

Location : Reward if you side with Reed, kill, and loot Kurt Hanson.

: Reward if you side with Reed, kill, and loot Kurt Hanson. Weapon type : One-Handed Club

: One-Handed Club Ability: Hits against a knocked-down enemy increase attack speed. Charged attacks deal extra damage.

NDI Osprey

Location : Case on the left in the armory of Alex's safehouse in the Birds With Broken Wings quest from Phantom Liberty.

: Case on the left in the armory of Alex's safehouse in the Birds With Broken Wings quest from Phantom Liberty. Weapon type : Power Sniper Rifle

: Power Sniper Rifle Ability: Fires a powerful series of explosive rounds. Headshots increase damage from hip firing. Neutralizing multiple enemies increases reload speed and the chance to apply burning.

Ogou

Location : Reward after completing the Treating the Symptoms side gig.

: Reward after completing the Treating the Symptoms side gig. Weapon type : Smart Pistol

: Smart Pistol Ability: Fires a burst of two explosive rounds. Hits have a high chance of dismemberment.

Ol' Reliable

Location : Reward after killing and looting Dante in the Shot By Both Sides gig from Mr. Hands in Dogtown.

: Reward after killing and looting Dante in the Shot By Both Sides gig from Mr. Hands in Dogtown. Weapon type : Power Revolver

: Power Revolver Ability: Increases headshot damage and effective range. Do more damage to farter targets.

Pariah

Location : Reward after killing Reed and looting him in the final quest.

: Reward after killing Reed and looting him in the final quest. Weapon type : Tech Pistol

: Tech Pistol Ability: This weapon is silent. Headshots reduce charge time and increase reload speed.

Raiju

Location : The Barghest base near Kress Street

: The Barghest base near Kress Street Weapon type : Tech Submachine Gun

: Tech Submachine Gun Ability: Critical chances are increased for headshots. Shots penetrate obstacles without charging

Rasetsu

In Phantom Liberty, the Rasetsu can hit multiple enemies at once (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Location : Reward after completing the sniper nest sequence in the Black Diamond mission.

: Reward after completing the sniper nest sequence in the Black Diamond mission. Weapon type : Tech Sniper Rifle

: Tech Sniper Rifle Ability: Charged rounds can penetrate through enemies and will bend their trajectory to hit multiple enemies at once.

Riskit

Location : Reward after letting Dante kill Bree in the Shot By Both Sides side gig from Mr. Hands in Dogtown.

: Reward after letting Dante kill Bree in the Shot By Both Sides side gig from Mr. Hands in Dogtown. Weapon type: Power Pistol

type: Power Pistol Ability: All hits are critical if your health is very low.

Scorch

Location : Players who own both Phantom Liberty and Gwent and link their Steam account to GOG.

: Players who own both Phantom Liberty and Gwent and link their Steam account to GOG. Weapon type : Tech Pistol

: Tech Pistol Ability: Charged shots fire three rounds at once. Full damage from each.

Sparky

Location : The scav den in Terra Cognita

: The scav den in Terra Cognita Weapon type : Power Sniper Rifle

: Power Sniper Rifle Ability: Emits electric bolts on headshots.

Taigan

Location : Reward after completing a Phantom Liberty airdrop

: Reward after completing a Phantom Liberty airdrop Weapon type : Power Revolver

: Power Revolver Ability: Chance to inflict unique burns on enemies. Shooting an enemy with this burn always deals crit damage. The more enemies affected by the burn, the more crit damage you deal at the cost of accuracy.

Wild Dog

Location : Reward if you side with Reed, kill, and loot Kurt Hanson.

: Reward if you side with Reed, kill, and loot Kurt Hanson. Weapon type : Power Light Machine Gun

: Power Light Machine Gun Ability: Increased fire rate and critical chance by repeating hits. Quick melee attacks deal massive damage when ammo is empty.

We hope you find this guide to the Iconic weapons of Phantom Liberty useful. If you want to know more details about this DLC, we invite you to read this article about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's completion time.