Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All new Iconic Cyberware revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has introduced new Iconic Cyberware with the new DLC expansion, allowing you to make V incredibly more powerful than what they were by the end of the base game. Every body part has received a new Iconic enhancement. Hence, from the Frontal Cortex to the face and the Integumentary System, you can completely chrome V up with the latest set of Cyberware that the RPG has to offer.

Phantom Liberty, especially on the hardest difficulty, can be rather unforgiving. One of the best ways for an easier experience in the game is to acquire the most powerful weapons and all Iconic Cyberware that dropped with Dogtown.

This Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide explores all of the new Iconic Cyberware in the game and explains how to get them.

Every Iconic Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Here is a list of all the new Iconic Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0):

1) Frontal Cortex

COX-2 Cybersomatic Optimizer

Will allow your quickhacks to deal 100% Crit Chance.

Cyberware Capacity: 50

50 Max RAM: -8

RAM Reallocator

Will let you instantly recover 23% of max RAM when the available capacity becomes 20% or below.

Cyberware Capacity: 40

40 Max RAM: +2, Cooldown: 85 seconds

Axolotl

All cyberware will gain -10.5% cooldown after defeating an enemy.

Cyberware Capacity: 55

2) Face

Kiroshi “Cockatrice” Optics

Increases your critical chance by 30%.

Gain 10x optical zoom when aiming or scanning.

Cyberware Capacity: 30

3) Hands

Immovable Force

-30% recoil and -25% reduction in bullet spread.

Cyberware will automatically activate for all ranged weapons.

Cyberware Capacity: 35

4) Legs

Leeroy Ligament System

V will gain an 18% increased movement speed.

Cyberware Capacity: 8

8 Additional Armor Increase: 12

5) Skeleton

Rara Avis

Gain +35% additional armor.

Cyberware Capacity: 52

6) Operating System

Chrome Compressor

Get an additional 38 to cyberware capacity..

Cyberware Capacity: 0

7) Nervous System

Revulsor:

You will be able to slow time by 60% for 4.5 seconds when the player’s health drops below 25%.

V’s movement is not slowed down.

Cyberware Capacity: 35

35 Cooldown: 40 seconds.

Adreno-Trigger

Gain +30% movement speed for 55 seconds when entering combat.

Cyberware Capacity: 20

Deep-Field Visual Interface

Gain more Critical Chance the further away you are from an enemy.

Gain a maximum of 92% Crit Chance at 95 meters.

Cyberware Capacity: 40

8) Integumentary System

Chitin

Gain more health regeneration.

Cyberware Capacity: 42

42 Additional Armor Increase: 200

Peripheral Inverse

Gain more defense the closer the attacking enemy is.

-40% incoming damage at three meters, with a 0% reduction at six meters.

Cyberware Capacity: 32

32 Additional Armor Increase: 28

9) Circulatory System

Electromag Recycler

Gain a +4% boost to health and stamina.

Triggers when you hit an enemy with a fully charged Tech weapon.

Cyberware Capacity: 40

Isometric Stabilizer

All of your attack gain -18% reduction in stamina cost.

Cyberware Capacity: 40

How to obtain Iconic Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

You can obtain all Iconic Cyberware as a drop from higher-level enemies or as loot from chests and drawers in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, a more reliable way of obtaining them will be to purchase and equip them from Ripperdocs in Dogtown. However, you will need to max out your Street Cred for it.