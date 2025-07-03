How does the Self-Drive feature in Death Stranding 2 work?

The Self-Drive Support APAS Enhancement in Death Stranding 2 helps ease the burden of long cargo runs. If you’re tired of manually driving across endless roads, this game-changing feature automates your travel, allowing you to focus more on managing deliveries rather than controlling a vehicle.
What is the Self-Driving Support APAS Enhancement in Death Stranding 2?
Self-Driving Support is one of the APAS (Advanced Pilot Assistance System) upgrades for your vehicles in Death Stranding 2. Once equipped, it lets your vehicle self-drive, but only if certain conditions are met. However, the game doesn’t clearly explain how to use it, often leaving players unsure of how to activate it properly.
How to activate Self-Drive in Death Stranding 2
To use the self-driving feature, you need to be on a completed road. The vehicle must be aligned near the center of the road and driven at a steady pace. Avoid using the boost function, as it nullifies the automation process. When done correctly, a series of chevron symbols will light up on the vehicle’s rear plate.
Once the chevrons fully charge, you’ll see “ASST. DRV. BOOT” followed by “ASST. DRV.” on the vehicle’s back panel. This means the self-driving mode is now active. You'll also notice the Auto-Camera prompt appear on your screen, confirming that the Self-Drive feature is now active. At this point, you can release the accelerator, and your vehicle will continue on its own, powered by the road's energy supply.
When to use the Self-Drive feature
This feature is very useful during long hauls between major facilities, especially when you're traveling on built roads that connect important points. It helps reduce repetitive driving and lets you enjoy the scenery or manage other things in your inventory. However, this only works on roads and not rough terrain.
The Self-Driving Support APAS Enhancement in Death Stranding 2 is a reliable tool for anyone looking to make their delivery runs smoother. Whether you’re managing heavy cargo or just want a break from the wheel, auto-drive can save time and effort on long journeys.
