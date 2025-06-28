All Environmental Hazards in Death Stranding 2 and how to deal with them

Environmental Hazards in Death Stranding 2 hazards don’t just affect Sam; they threaten your cargo, stamina, and survival. Traversing the harsh, unpredictable terrain across Mexico and Australia is already tough, but the game’s five environmental hazards make sure you’re never too comfortable.

Whether it’s acidic rainfall or unstable ground, knowing how to react quickly is key to completing deliveries safely. To help you with that, here’s a breakdown of all environmental hazards in Death Stranding 2, what they do, and how to deal with them efficiently.

All Environmental Hazards in Death Stranding 2

Environmental hazards in Death Stranding 2 can make terrain traversal more difficult (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

1) Timefall rain

Timefall is a signature hazard in the Death Stranding universe. It’s a strange rain that ages anything it touches, especially your cargo containers. Prolonged exposure can break down your cargo and ruin S-rank deliveries. To deal with it, use Timefall Shelters whenever possible.

If your cargo has already taken damage, use a Container Repair Spray to restore its condition before it's too late. Always keep at least one spray with you during longer deliveries.

2) Strong winds

Strong Winds usually occur in open or desert-like areas. These winds can push Sam off balance, blur your vision, and drain stamina, making traversal risky. To avoid them, try not to travel directly against the wind and seek natural shelter, such as large rocks or man-made structures, whenever possible.

If caught in the storm, take frequent stamina breaks and use the terrain to your advantage. Equipping stabilizing gear, like Power Skeletons, can also help keep your footing.

3) Earthquakes

Sudden tremors and quakes can knock Sam off his feet and even trigger dangerous landslides. These moments are short but can disrupt your momentum. So when this occurs, stop moving as soon as it starts. Get to flat, stable ground and wait it out.

Avoid steep slopes or cliffside areas during tremors to prevent being pulled into a slide.

4) Rising waters

This hazard is similar to flash floods or high tides. Water levels rise unexpectedly, and attempting to cross during this time is a bad idea. Remember to never attempt swimming or crossing flooded areas. Wait until the tide lowers naturally before proceeding.

Use your Odradek scanner to check the terrain and water depth ahead of time.

5) Tar pits and tar seas

These sticky black pools are very deadly. If you fall in, you risk triggering a Voidout, which resets your surroundings and can destroy cargo. Avoid them at all costs and always use your scanner to mark and navigate around tar zones. If you're in a high-risk area, tread carefully and stick to elevated paths.

Environmental hazards in Death Stranding 2 directly impact your ability to deliver, survive, and explore. From destructive Timefall to deadly tar pits, these forces of nature are just as dangerous as any enemy.

