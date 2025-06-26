Deliveries are the core element of Death Stranding 2, and Sam’s success depends on how well he protects his cargo. Whether you're navigating a treacherous slope or going through a storm, your packages are constantly at risk. Damaged cargo not only lowers your delivery rating but also affects your connection with settlements. That’s why it’s crucial to keep both your cargo and its container in top condition.

Ad

In this guide, we'll talk about how to repair cargo containers in Death Stranding 2.

How to efficiently repair cargo containers in Death Stranding 2

In Death Stranding 2, Timefall rain corrodes the container first. Once that container is worn down, the actual cargo becomes exposed and vulnerable to irreversible damage. If you're aiming for an S-rank delivery and the most Likes possible, you'll want to keep your cargo containers in good condition.

Ad

Trending

You can use the Container Repair Spray to repair damaged cargo containers (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment | YouTube/@ theRadBrad)

Fortunately, the game provides an essential tool to help with this, called the Container Repair Spray.

Ad

How to get the Container Repair Spray

To fix damaged cargo containers, you’ll need the Container Repair Spray. It’s a craftable item available at most major facilities in the game. Head to a terminal, open the Fabricate Equipment menu, and select the Container Repair Spray. Crafting one requires:

10 Resins

20 Chiral Crystals

This lightweight item is a total lifesaver during long delivery runs. Always keep at least one with you in areas where Timefall is frequent or when you're carrying fragile, high-value packages.

Ad

How to use the Container Repair Spray

Once equipped, use the equipment wheel to select the Container Repair Spray. Now, hold R2 to spray, and tap the Square button to direct it forward or over your shoulder to cover the cargo on your back. Keep spraying until the rust fades and the containers are clean and shiny — this means that your containers have been fully restored.

Keep in mind that this spray only repairs containers, not the cargo inside. If your cargo has already been damaged by enemies, terrain, or neglect, it can’t be fixed.

Ad

Make the Container Repair Spray a permanent part of your loadout, especially when traveling through Timefall zones. Stay prepared, keep your cargo secure, and you’ll always be one step closer to connecting the world.

Also read: How long to beat Death Stranding 2? Runtime explored

Here are some other Death Stranding 2 articles for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.