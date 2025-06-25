How to get vehicles in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 is all about crossing treacherous lands, but walking is not always the best way to travel. Whether you're carrying oversized deliveries or just want a smooth ride over those bumpy mountain paths, vehicles offer the speed and cargo capacity that walking alone can't match.

Here's how you can acquire get vehicles in Death Stranding 2.

Unlocking vehicles in Death Stranding 2

Tri-Cruiser

The Tri-Cruiser is a versatile vehicle, perfect for smaller orders or zipping between waypoints. It can also climb hills better than most vehicles as its wheels convert into blades when tackling steep inclines. However, loading too many attachments will limit how much side cargo you can carry.

The Tri-Cruiser is a fast and agile vehicle (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You’ll unlock it as your first vehicle after completing Order 6. After a short scene with Deadman and a holographic Fragile, you’ll return to the surface, where you'll meet Alex at the Former Geophysicists Research Lab. He will give you your next assignment along with the ability to fabricate the Tri-Cruiser.

To build it, head to the garage terminal, choose to Fabricate a Vehicle, and select the Tri-Cruiser from the list. You’ll need the following resources:

220 Metals

160 Ceramics

10 Chemicals

Once crafted, you even have the option to customize its color and decals.

Pickup off-roader

The Pickup off-roader is quite slow but has lots of cargo space. It's ideal for large-scale deliveries and combat. You can also mount two weapons like the Sticky Cannon, Heavy Machine Gun, or Chiral Cannon, plus up to six other add-ons, such as extra batteries.

The Pickup off-roader is a slow but tough vehicle (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It becomes available after completing Order 13. It's a big step up in cargo capacity compared to the Tri-Cruiser, making it great for large deliveries across longer stretches. It’s heavier and slower, but the added durability and storage make it worthy for heavy runs.

To craft the Pickup Off-Roader, you’ll need

320 Metals

230 Ceramics

20 Chemicals

Each vehicle has its own cargo capacity and weight limits. If you exceed capacity, you won’t be able to board. If you go over the weight limit, the vehicle will slow down or handle poorly. Always double-check your loadout before heading out, especially if you're deep in BT territory or climbing tough routes.

