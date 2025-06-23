How to avoid or eliminate BTs in Death Stranding 2

BTs (Beached Things) are among the most dangerous threats you'll face in Death Stranding 2. These invisible, ghost-like enemies can ruin your entire journey if you're not prepared. Fortunately, with the right gear, awareness, and strategy, you can either avoid BTs or eliminate them when needed.

This guide will walk you through how to detect, avoid, or eliminate BTs in Death Stranding 2.

How to deal with BTs in Death Stranding 2

How to detect BTs

BTs are mostly invisible unless you have a Bridge Baby (BB) or an advanced case of DOOMS. As Sam Porter Bridges, you have both. The first sign of having entered a BT zone is visual and audio-based, as the sky darkens to a reddish-brown hue and eerie music kicks in. This is your signal to stop moving and get ready.

Your main detection tool is the Odradek, a shoulder-mounted scanner synced with your BB. When it begins to spin, flash, and beep rapidly, you’re getting close to a BT. The Odradek's arm points in the direction of the nearest BT, and the frequency of movement tells you how close they are. The more aggressive the animation and sound, the more danger you're in.

How to avoid BTs

Avoiding BTs is all about stealth and awareness. Move slowly and crouch to reduce the noise you make. Use your Odradek to steer away from the closest BT by moving in the opposite direction it’s pointing. If you get too close to one, you might spot its faint outlines or glowing eyes. In such situations, hold your breath by pressing the right button to reduce your chances of getting detected.

Avoid sprinting, sudden movements, or loud noises, especially when you're near multiple BTs (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If you're spotted, a black tar pit will begin to form around you, and BTs will attempt to drag you in. Quickly shake them off by pressing Square on your controller, and use L2 and R2 to maintain balance. If you manage to run far enough from the detection zone, you can escape without a fight.

How to kill BTs

Fighting BTs requires anti-BT weapons, which are unlocked early in the game. Your first is the Blood Grenade, which is made using synthetic blood. Aim with L2, and throw with R2. Just make sure that the grenade's targeting hologram shows a red shadow on the BT before throwing. That means it will hit. If there's no shadow, don’t waste the grenade.

Anti-BT weapons are needed to fight BTs, which unlock early (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Later, you’ll unlock firearms that shoot anti-BT rounds. These are easier for precision hits but generally weaker than grenades. Since ammo is limited, use your anti-BT gear wisely, especially during boss fights where running out of ammo can leave you helpless.

Checking a weapon’s anti-BT strength

Every weapon's stats can be viewed on its circular graph. Look for the Anti-BT point, and if the orange part of the graph reaches or extends near that point, it’s good against BTs. You can also look for a small ghost icon that indicates anti-BT capability. Always check this before heading into BT-heavy zones.

Whether you choose to sneak past or face them head-on, knowing how to handle BTs is key to surviving in Death Stranding 2 and pushing forward on your journey across the fractured world.

