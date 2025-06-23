How to use ladders and climbing anchors in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 continues the series' core theme of connection through ropes, bridges, and complex traversal across a dangerous terrain. To survive the world and deliver your cargo intact, you must master tools like the ladders and climbing anchors.
These two items are quite essential, and knowing when and how to use them makes your journey far less punishing. This guide will delve into using ladders and climbing anchors.
How to make use of ladders and climbing anchors in Death Stranding 2
Ladders
Ladders are quite important for traversal in Death Stranding 2. You can place them against steep hills, cliffs, rivers, and over gaps to create a stable walking surface. They’re also great for descending into ravines or accessing ledges out of reach. To use the ladder, you first need to equip it.
Then hold L2 to put the ladder on standby and press R2 to confirm its placement. Place them with care, as angle matters when crossing steep terrain.
Climbing anchors
Climbing anchors are used to rappel down or climb vertical cliffs using a rope. When you place one, it sets a tethered rope you can descend or ascend safely. Note that they need a proper anchor point, as you can’t climb up from the base of a cliff with one placed on flat ground. To use it, first equip the Climbing Anchor. Hold L2 to put the anchor on standby, and press R2 to confirm its position.
Between ladders and climbing anchors, most of your vertical navigation needs are covered. Carry one of each when heading into rough terrain, and you’ll avoid many accidental falls and reroutes.
