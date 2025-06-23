How to safely cross rivers in Death Stranding 2

Rivers in Death Stranding 2 may look peaceful, but they can be surprisingly dangerous if you’re not prepared. Whether you're hauling sensitive cargo or trying to survive a tough mission route, the ability to cross these water bodies safely is something you'll need often. The game throws a lot of rivers at you — some shallow and safe, others deep and deadly.

This guide will walk you through the three main ways to cross rivers in Death Stranding 2 without losing your cargo or your footing.

Three ways to cross rivers in Death Stranding 2

Walk through

If the river isn’t too deep or fast, you can cross it manually. Just hold L2 and R2 to maintain balance. If you feel yourself tilting left or right, press the opposite trigger to correct it. This method requires stamina, so make sure your bar isn’t running low.

Walking through is the most basic way to cross, but it’s reliable when used correctly (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Before you step in, press R1 to scan the riverbed. Blue tiles mean that it's relatively safe to walk through. Yellow tiles mean that it is risky, but crossable with stamina and careful balance. But if the tiles are red, don’t even try to cross the river, as you’ll be swept away almost immediately. This is the most basic way to cross these water bodies, but it’s reliable when used correctly.

Use a ladder

Ladders can act as bridges across narrow rivers. Deploy one horizontally from one bank to the other, and you can walk across without touching the water. Your ladder needs stable rocks or a solid foundation at both ends. Without support, it might sink or make the crossing unstable.

This is a smart move when the river is too strong to walk through but not wide enough to block with a vehicle.

Use the Reverse Trike

This is hands-down the safest and least stressful method for crossing a river (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If you have access to a Reverse Trike, crossing rivers becomes quite easy. This three-wheeled vehicle handles shallow to moderately deep rivers well, letting you ride right through without dealing with stamina or cargo juggling. Just be cautious and check the terrain first, as some rivers are too deep even for vehicles.

Rivers are just one of many obstacles in Death Stranding 2, but knowing how to handle them can keep your deliveries safe and your journey smooth.

