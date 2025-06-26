Death Stranding 2 On the Beach is about becoming a better version of the in-game character, Sam Porter Bridges, with every step you take. This time around, Kojima Productions has introduced stat progression to give players more control over Sam’s physical and combat abilities.

Whether you're hauling heavy packages through a rough environment or sneaking past Beached Things (BTs), nearly everything you do contributes to Sam’s growth.

This guide will walk you through how to level up Sam's stats in Death Stranding 2.

How to increase stats in Death Stranding 2

Sam's stats level up naturally just by playing the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As you journey across a dangerous world, you’ll gradually level up the following stats based on how you play:

Carrying capacity

The Carrying capacity stat affects Sam's cargo capacity. It grows by consistently selecting heavier deliveries and stacking cargo high on Sam’s back. Over time, this will turn him into the ultimate delivery machine.

Weapon masteries

As the name suggests, the Weapon masteries stat improves your proficiency with various weapons. But this stat requires a bit more planning. Equip different weapon types and use them frequently in combat. The more variety of guns and successful hits you land, the faster you’ll improve in each category.

Strand skills

The Strand skills stat enhances your stealth abilities, especially when taking enemies down quietly. It levels up when you take enemies down silently using your strand. Focus on stealth takedowns whenever possible, rather than relying on guns.

KO resistance

The KO resistance state increases Sam’s resistance to non-lethal melee attacks. To level it up, deliberately enter into melee showdowns with MULEs or other enemies. Learn to block and absorb non-lethal hits.

Endurance and terrain traversal

Both of these stats go hand in hand. Endurance reduces how quickly Sam gets tired, and terrain traversal helps conserve stamina when crossing rough terrain. Take the long route through rocky hills, snowfields, or steep slopes to train Sam’s body. These two stats increase faster when Sam is challenged physically.

Lung capacity

The Lung capacity stat extends the time Sam can hold his breath, especially useful when sneaking through BT zones. It's improved by spending more time in BT-infested areas and holding Sam’s breath using R1. The more tense those encounters get, the better his lungs perform the next time.

Each stat has its own method of progression, and you’ll find yourself naturally leveling up as you complete more orders and push Sam to his physical limits. Whether you’re hiking with heavy cargo, sneaking past BTs, or fighting with raiders, every action counts.

