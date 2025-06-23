What is Timefall in Death Stranding 2

Timefall in Death Stranding 2 is a returning mechanic from the first game. If you haven't played it and are jumping straight into the sequel, it is basically a rain that can prove to be deadly if you come unprepared. When a Timefall begins, you will see Sam's suit's hood automatically coming up and covering him. You will spend a lot of time in this rain, and it is hazardous.
This article aims to explain what Timefall is in Death Stranding 2 and how to counter it.
Timefall in Death Stranding 2 explained
The rain/ snow in Death Stranding 2 is called a Timefall. It is said to age anything it touches, and porters usually have special suits to avoid damage from this rain. You will encounter Timefall in Bt-infested areas. The black strands that you notice when you enter these areas can create an EMP (electro-magnetic pulse) that can disable any electronic equipment.
Besides the pouring rain, Timefall can be noticed by the presence of inverted rainbows. Given its highly corrosive nature, it will affect the cargo you carry as well as your vehicle, so you will need to be careful when you venture out in Death Stranding 2.
The effects of a Timefall in Death Stranding 2 can be countered using a few items. Container Repair Sprays is one of them, and it can undo any damage caused by the rain. Timefall Shelters also reverts any damage to your cargo, and you can store them in these structures for a long period. Keep in mind that if your cargo gets damaged too badly, you won't be able to revert it to its original state.
Vehicles can be repaired in garages across some of the bases, like the DHV Magellan. If you spend your time in a Timefall, it also restores your canteen.
