How to unlock and use SL Tranq Handgun in Death Stranding 2

The SL Tranq Handgun in Death Stranding 2 is your best friend when things get messy up close, but without making noise or attracting unwanted attention. Unlike the long-range Tranq Sniper, this one works best face-to-face and stays quiet. You can’t get it early on, though. You must increase your connection with the Lone Commander before this sidearm becomes part of your loadout.

Here is a guide on unlocking and using the SL Tranq Handgun in Death Stranding 2.

Note: This weapon won’t work on BTs or mechs — it’s strictly for human targets.

Where to locate the SL Tranq Handgun in Death Stranding 2

SL Tranq Handgun's stats in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You’ll unlock the Lone Commander by completing a sub-order that starts from the Government’s Base. After connecting him to the chiral network through one of his orders, he’ll reward you with weapon data for the Tranq Sniper Rifle and the Smoke Grenade.

But to get your hands on the SL Tranq Handgun, you’ll need to keep doing jobs for him — more deliveries, more lost cargo, anything that helps raise that connection level to 3.

Once that’s done, the data for the SL Tranq Handgun unlocks for fabrication.

How SL Tranq Handgun in Death Stranding 2 works

Tranq Sniper Rifle's stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The SL Tranq Handgun is meant for short-distance non-lethal takedowns. To use it:

Hold L2 to aim

Press R2 to shoot

Unlike the sniper version, this one’s already silenced, and I also recommend going for a Headshot, as shots to the body still work, but they take longer, so you don’t have to worry about being heard. That makes it a great tool for sneaking through brigand camps or handling close-range encounters when you're trying to keep things low-profile.

Where this sidearm shines is in tight setups, like when you're already carrying a Tranq Sniper Rifle for long-range and just need a quiet backup for nearby threats. It pairs well with Smoke Grenades, letting you disorient enemies and stay mobile while knocking them out one by one.

