All new vehicles introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update

A set of new vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update was released for all supported platforms. The game’s latest patch is quite significant as the developers integrated a fresh AutoDrive feature, some self-driving taxi services, alongside other gameplay content like new side jobs. Moreover, the arrival of support for AMD FSR 3.1 Frame Generation and Intel XeSS 2.0 on PC platforms can potentially help players enjoy a smoother experience.

This article will highlight all four new vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update.

What are the new vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update?

Here is a quick overview of all new vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 patch:

Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru: Fans can get this vehicle by completing one of the new side jobs. You need to complete The Hunt and The Beast in Me to unlock this vehicle. You can also choose to complete another side job to get the CrystalCoat feature.

Fans can get this vehicle by completing one of the new side jobs. You need to complete The Hunt and The Beast in Me to unlock this vehicle. You can also choose to complete another side job to get the CrystalCoat feature. Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred": This vehicle is a reward from another new side job, which can be unlocked by completing Search and Destroy, The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo, Transmission, and The Beast in Me: Badlands.

This vehicle is a reward from another new side job, which can be unlocked by completing Search and Destroy, The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo, Transmission, and The Beast in Me: Badlands. Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa: Unlocking this vehicle is a bit complicated than the others. You will need to meet the following requirements — purchase 1 Yaiba vehicle, purchase a minimum of 3 Yaiba vehicles from Autofixer, and complete Reported Crime: You Play with Fire. Fortunately, the vehicle becomes available for purchase through Autofixer in case you fail the mission.

Unlocking this vehicle is a bit complicated than the others. You will need to meet the following requirements — purchase 1 Yaiba vehicle, purchase a minimum of 3 Yaiba vehicles from Autofixer, and complete Reported Crime: You Play with Fire. Fortunately, the vehicle becomes available for purchase through Autofixer in case you fail the mission. Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila: This vehicle can be directly purchased from Autofixer. There are no missions or rewards directly tied to it, and it is simply a new addition to the pool.

It is important to note that the vehicles are arriving in the game with new side jobs that are associated with the in-game rewards system. Completing the challenges seems to be the only method for acquiring these vehicles at the time of writing this article.

The four new vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update may not seem like a massive upgrade, but they add quality gameplay content for being a smaller patch. The devs have also addressed alot of different Quality of Life, Gameplay, and platform-specific fixes that will likely improve the gameplay experience for the entire community. Moreover, the inclusion of a self-driving taxi service and AutoDrive feature will make playing the game even more immersive in the dystopian futuristic world.

