Cyberpunk 2077: Mac system requirements revealed 

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally releasing on the Mac platform on July 17, 2025. Users will be able to purchase the game from the Mac App Store, Steam, Epic Games, and other storefronts. The system requirements for CD Projekt Red's title are now out for Mac, and it looks well-optimized, especially considering its choppy release back in 2020.

The game's Ultimate Edition features both the base game along with the Phantom Liberty expansion pack. Macs were never really made for gaming, but newer chip models possess serious power for high-end gaming.

On that note, here are the game's system requirements on Mac.

What are the system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 should look good on a Mac system (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 would be a treat to play with HDR on Apple's XDR displays. However, having the right hardware will make a largely positive difference in gameplay, despite it being such a demanding title.

All of the following system requirements use the same "For This Mac" preset, which automatically optimizes the visual quality and performance to match your system. This makes it easy to get to playing without tweaking many settings.

Ray tracing is turned off in all of the settings below. However, if you do want to use it, CD Projekt Red recommends having at least the Apple M3 chipset.

Minimum system requirements for Mac

macOS: 15.5 or later versions

15.5 or later versions Chip: M1

M1 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Resolution (using MetalFX DRS): 1440x900 or 1600x900

1440x900 or 1600x900 Target FPS: 30 fps

30 fps Storage size (from App Store): 159 GB

159 GB Storage size (from Steam, GOG, Epic Games): 92 GB

Recommended system requirements for Mac

macOS: 15.5 or later versions

15.5 or later versions Chip: M3 Pro

M3 Pro RAM: 18 GB

18 GB Resolution (using MetalFX DRS): 1800x1125 or 1920x1080

1800x1125 or 1920x1080 Target FPS: 60 fps

60 fps Storage size (from App Store): 159 GB

159 GB Storage size (from Steam, GOG, Epic Games): 92 GB

High Fidelity system requirements for Mac

macOS: 15.5 or later versions

15.5 or later versions Chip: M2 Ultra or M3 Max

M2 Ultra or M3 Max RAM: 36 GB

36 GB Resolution (using MetalFX DRS): 2294x1432 or 2560x1440

2294x1432 or 2560x1440 Target FPS: 60 fps

60 fps Storage size (from App Store): 159 GB

159 GB Storage size (from Steam, GOG, Epic Games): 92 GB

Very High Fidelity system requirements for Mac

macOS: 15.5 or later versions

15.5 or later versions Chip: M3 Ultra or M4 Max

M3 Ultra or M4 Max RAM: 36 GB

36 GB Resolution (using MetalFX DRS): 2294x1432 or 2560x1440

2294x1432 or 2560x1440 Target FPS: 60 fps

60 fps Storage size (from App Store): 159 GB

159 GB Storage size (from Steam, GOG, Epic Games): 92 GB

The game will be best enjoyed on a Mac PC or MacBook featuring at least the M3 Pro chipset, along with a minimum of 16 GB RAM. It will also support AMD FSR upscaling, which should further help improve the game's performance and visual quality.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is fairly demanding, it works well on most modern Mac systems. We're yet to see full-fledged gameplay videos on each chipset to completely judge its optimization, but it appears promising based on the system requirements.

