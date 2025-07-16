12 biggest updates in Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3

Details about the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 update were revealed in a livestream on July 16, 2025. Paweł Sasko, Associate Game Director of Cyberpunk 2, along with Adrien Jouannet, Lead Designer at Virtuos, shared some important insights regarding the upcoming update. The new update will become available on PC, PS, and Xbox on July 17, 2025.

Senior Community Manager Amelia Korzycka also shared that the new update will become available on the Switch 2; however, it may arrive a little later. Here are some important updates involved in the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3: 12 most important updates to look out for

1) Mac support

Cyberpunk 2077 is officially coming to Mac. This information was quickly revealed by Senior Community Manager Alicja Kozera during the patch 2.3 livestream on July 16, 2024.

The game has previously not been fully available on Mac, but this will change with patch 2.3, arriving on July 17, 2025. The Ultimate Edition will be available on the new platform.

2) AutoDrive

The AutoDrive feature, as shown in the patch 2.3 trailer (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 will add an AutoDrive feature to vehicles. It's a hands-free automatic driving feature that allows players to reach from one point to another without any hassle. You can simply set your markers, and your vehicle will drive you to your destination.

You don't have to press any buttons or use the steering wheel at all once you set the vehicle in AutoDrive. However, it can only be used on roads, and it follows traffic rules.

3) New vehicles

Four new vehicles are being added to the game with the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3. You will have to complete different side jobs in order to acquire most of them in the game. Here are all four vehicles you'll find in the new patch:

Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru

Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred"

Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa

Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila

Of all of these, only the Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila can be purchased on Autofixer.

4) Delamain Cab

Delamain Cabs will be available for pick-up and drop-off (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You can now order a self-driving Delamain Cab from the menu. However, in order to use this feature, you will first have to finish the 'Don't Lose Your Mind' job and receive a message from Delamine. Regardless of the job's outcome, you should be able to unlock the new feature.

5) Photo Mode expansion

Photo Mode has been vastly improved in Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3. You can now spawn 27 new NPCs, including Rita Wheeler, the Cassel twins, fixers, Dum Dum, the iguana, and many more.

You can manipulate many aspects of the NPCs, from the direction their faces look to their wardrobe choices. You can even make a character's eyes turn towards the camera instead of their entire body. Many customization options have also been added to enhance the Photo Mode experience. You may slow down frame rates and take unique pictures with the NPCs; it's all about more choices.

6) Improvement in lighting

Photo Mode will feature many new customization options in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You can now choose from a variety of quotes, stickers, and more before you take your pictures in the game. The Depth of Field options have also been improved and moved to the Camera tab. A brand-new Color Balance tab has also been introduced, allowing you to change the way the images look.

You may even change the time and weather to your liking in Photo Mode from the Time and Weather tab.

7) Customization of vehicles

Players may be familiar with Rayfield's CrystalCoat, which allows vehicle customization in the game. With Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3, even more vehicles, including motorcycles, will be able to avail these services.

Furthermore, a hacked version of Rayfield's CrystalCoat will also be available in-game for lower-end vehicles. Therefore, almost all the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for customization moving forward.

8) Job and open world updates

There were certain persistent in-game issues with jobs like Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual, Shot by Both Sides, and S*x on Wheels. These issues have been fixed, and everything will appear normal while you're trying to go through these jobs and objectives in Cyberpunk 2077.

9) PC support

All major updates in Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Support has been added for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 for PC users who are compatible with this device. You will need to install the supporting driver in order to use it in-game. Support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame Generation 3.1 and Intel XeSS 2.0 has also been added.

Support for HDR10+ GAMING has also been added, and it can be toggled from the Video tab in Settings.

10) PC improvements

You will be able to move the mouse cursor to a different display while in Windowed Borderless mode starting with the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3. Furthermore, the maximum save size has been increased from 12 MB to 15 MB. You will also be able to rebind the key used to jump out of vehicles using the Stuntjock perk.

11) Console updates

Variable Refresh Rate support has been added for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Furthermore, the issue with foliage not being properly affected by weather conditions on the PS5 has been fixed.

12) Fixes and QOL improvements

A new option has been added to allow aiming down sights in Settings>Controls. Furthermore, the game will adjust in-game prompts accordingly if you have inverted mouse settings.

Controller issues faced during Trauma Drama have been fixed. More Cyberware Capacity Shards can now be dropped if you previously missed some during the previous intended drop limit.

An issue where the Official BARGHEST Tac Vest wasn't being dropped from the scripted Airdrop has also been fixed.

Aforementioned are some of the major fixes and improvements coming with the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 update that players can look forward to.

