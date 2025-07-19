How to unlock new cars in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 19, 2025 12:26 GMT
New vehicles arrivle in Cyberpunk 2077 with Update 2.3 (Image via CDPR)
New vehicles arrivle in Cyberpunk 2077 with Update 2.3 (Image via CDPR)

Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 has added four new vehicles, which are available through different methods. Three of them can be unlocked through completing specific missions or meeting certain requirements, while one can be directly purchased from the Autofixer.

This guide outlines everything to know to get your hands on these new vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077.

All new Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles with Update 2.3 and how to get them

The following vehicles have been added to CP 2077 with 2.3:

VehiclesUnlock requirementsHow to get
Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru- Complete The Hunt- Complete The Beast In Me
- River will give the Motorbreath Side Job.- Search for a red Semimaru on the highway in Watson and get it to stop (shooting will do the trick).- Deal with the two Cyberpsychos that come out of the vehicle once it stops.- Message Rivers back to complete the mission.For Cystalcoat - Complete the secret side quest Where Eagles Dare by contacting Claire Russell.- Go to the designated location, eliminate enemies, and hack the required computer terminal.
Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred"- Complete The Beast In Me: Badlands, - Complete The Beast In Me: Santo Domingo- Complete Transmission- Complete Search and Destroy
- Muama "El Capital" Reyes provides a Freedom quest.- Go to the Coronado Dam in Santo Domingo.- Search for a shard (will be near the corpses).- Go to a construction site in Rancho Coronado.- Deal with the Arasaka agents present there.- Hack the computer terminal and read the files.- Send the details to Reyes and mention that you want the car.- Take the Skeleton Key from the workbench and go after the Mordred vehicle in Santo Domingo.- Shoot at it to stop it.- Get in the vehicle and outrun any cops who are chasing you.
Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa- Complete Reported Crime: You Play With Fire- Purchase 1 Yaiba Vehicle- Purchase at least 3 other vehicles from Autofixer
- Read the VIP Invitation to a Yaiba Muramasa Exclusive Showroom Event email on your computer in the H10 Megabuilding apartment.- Go to the NET option and connect with a robot remotely in the Yaiba Showroom tab.- Place a custom order for the Yaiba Muramasa for 95k on the other side of the event.- You can customize the vehicle order.- Once you get the confirmation message (after a day or so in-game), go to the location at the Corpo Plaza docks to transfer funds.
Chevillon Legatus 450 AquilaN/APurchase for 55k from the Autofixer
2.3 adds new vehicles to CP 2077 (Image via CDPR)
2.3 adds new vehicles to CP 2077 (Image via CDPR)

Our favorite of the lot is likely the Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa, although all of them have several positives and will perform splendidly in different use cases. For example, the Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred" may not be the fastest in Cyberpunk 2077, but its gun turrets do provide you with explosive firepower.

Update 2.3 also added the Auto Drive option in Cyberpunk 2077. Once you enable it, your vehicle will self-navigate to a selected destination without any further prompts from the player's end. The same is available through Delamain Cabs.

