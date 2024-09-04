Star Wars Outlaws presents players with plenty of side quests spread across different planets. These quests can reward players with materials to upgrade their equipment and unlock new experts for learning new abilities. Once you arrive in Toshara, you'll participate in the Kessel Sabacc mini-game, which is part of the "High-Stakes Showdown" side quest. Before jumping into a real match, you will learn the ropes to get a basic understanding of the gameplay mechanics.

Once acquainted with the rules, Danka will show you the way to Kaslo's parlor for an actual mini-game. At the parlor, you will be stopped by the gatekeepers forcing you to find another way in. This will result in the protagonist sneaking inside after a small platforming section. This article will cover, how to get into Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to enter Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws

You will find the entrance through a narrow passageway in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

When the gatekeeper denies you entry into Kaslo's Parlor, make your way up the staircase you descended from earlier and take a left. A few meters ahead, you'll find another set of stairs to descend. At the bottom, you'll see a passageway on the left side of the bar. Take this passageway to exit the outdoor area, here you can use your grappling hook to cross the gap.

Once on the other side, enter the door and you are finally inside Kaslo's Parlor. During your exploration in Star Wars Outlaws, you will encounter various NPCs who will try to lead you to Kaslo's Parlor. However, interacting with them is pointless as they will ask you for credits to guide you towards your destination.

How to Defeat Bosnok at Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws?

Refrain from drawing while playing the Kessel Sabacc mini-game (Image via Ubisoft)

After entering Kaslor's Parlor, you will have to play a match of Kessel Sabacc against Bosnok. The warm-up you played earlier will help you win this high-stakes match, even though this competition will be more challenging. Before starting, create a manual save file to load if you get a bad hand in the first round.

Even though this manual save file is technically cheating, it's still better to use this to avoid getting a bad hand on the first round with no way to return. After the other NPCs have dropped out of the game, try to stand on your turns to avoid blindly picking up cards you don't require. Make sure to pick the card that gives you Sabacc, otherwise, keep your hand minimal.

