COD Mobile has grown tremendously over the past year, courtesy the in-game features and game modes. One such unique aspect in the game is the operator skills.

Operator skills are periodic or time-bound skills that unlock in-game, based on the score and kills of players. The gamers can utilise these across all multiplayer modes in the game. One of the newer additions to the list of operator skills is the Katana, which is what we discuss here.

What is Katana in COD Mobile?

Katana in COD Mobile

As mentioned above, Katana is an operator skill that has been added to COD Mobile quite recently. The in-game description of it states: "Swiftly kill enemies at close range, while also detecting hostiles within the shroud of any smoke grenade."

The Katana made its way into the game on the 1st of August, and players can obtain it for free.

How to get Katana in COD Mobile for free

Katana Kill - Featured event

The developers of COD Mobile add frequent events to the game, providing players with an opportunity to acquire several rewards like guns, operator skills and much more. In one of the ongoing events – Katana Kill — users can get this weapon by accruing a particular number of points (90). To obtain these points, they will have to complete numerous tasks.

The event commenced on the 1st of August and will end on the 14th of August. Earlier, it was going to conclude on the 8th, but due to the delay of Season 9, the event got extended by a whole week. So, players have some time left to get the Katana before this event comes to an end.