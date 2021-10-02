How to get Korblox Tokens in Roblox Youtube Simulator

Gaining fame and fortune in Roblox YouTube Simulator can take quite a bit of time, but the process can be accelerated with the use of Korblox Tokens. Despite being rare, there are several methods every Roblox YouTube Simulator player can use to get a steady stream of Korblox Tokens.

Once you’ve gathered enough Korblox Tokens, redeem them for chests. Those chests will then provide items for players to push towards money and stardom.

Roblox YouTube Simulator: How to get Korblox Tokens

The Coin Toss game isn't a guarantee. (Image via Myles_YT)

Starting from simplest to hardest, the quickest way to gather some Korblox Tokens is playing the Token Flip game and getting heads. Like most strategies in Roblox YouTube Simulator, it isn’t a guarantee that players will win Korblox Tokens. Coupled with that, there aren't any codes available.

The second method is potting a Nature Plaque to turn it into a Potted Nature Plaque. Watering it and waiting for four hours will provide a chance at harvesting a Korblox Token. What’s great is that it resets every four hours.

Water the potted Nature Plaque for Korblox Tokens. (Image via Roblox)

To make one, you’ll need five wood and one Nature Plaque. In a three by three crafting box, place three wood along the bottom, another one to the left, one to the right, and the Nature Plaque in the middle.

Craft it and you will have yourself a Potted Nature Plaque. Place it in your home, water it, and watch it grow.

The Alien CEO asks for a lot in return for Korblox Tokens (Image via Vinxci)

By far the hardest and longest method to get Korblox Tokens in Roblox YouTube Simulator is to make a trade with the Alien CEO. Once players buy the best alien computer, the Alien CEO will ask for items, like computers and cameras, in exchange for five Korblox Tokens.

Also Read

You don’t want to rely on just one of these methods for collecting Korblox Tokens. The best move players can make is to use all of these options as often as possible. However, we suggest sticking to harvesting your Potted Nature Plaque and Coin Toss.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far