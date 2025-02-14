How to get Land Units on Water in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 is all about moving units around efficiently to cover distances and get things done. This includes establishing settlements, harvesting resources, setting up trade routes, and more. As such, traversal forms a key part of any unit action in Firaxis' latest 4X Strategy game. Interestingly, Land Units, such as Army Commanders and Merchants, are able to move across water bodies as well.

Ad

While this opens up many possibilities, there are some caveats to consider. Here is everything to know about getting Land Units across water bodies in Civilization 7.

How to use Land Units on water in Civilization 7

Move Land Units onto water like this (Image via 2K)

Doing so is a fairly simple process. First, Land Units can be either queued or purchased outright using Gold. Once spawned, they will appear on the land at the center of the city or town where the process was initiated. Then, it is as simple as selecting the Unit and moving it to a water body by selecting the water tile.

Ad

Trending

Depending on how far the Land Units are from water, they may take some time to get to it. Civilization 7 is a 4X turn-based strategy game after all. Once on the water, these Units can freely move around the borders (light blue tiles) without any issue. That said, players will be limited to the shallow waters during the Antiquity Age.

Read More: What is Gold in Civilization 7 and how to use it

Ad

To move beyond and explore the open seas, players must move to the Exploration Age which sees civilizations expand their empires via naval means. Here, they must release Cartography tech to be able to navigate the deep waters. Still, care must be taken when sailing into the unknown as traversing the wide open ocean can cause the Rough Waters penalty, reducing the unit's health.

The further the unit travels in deep waters, the more the health depletes which will eventually lead to the unit getting destroyed. As such, we recommend setting up a stop at a nearby island to recover health slowly over a few turns. This is all players need to know about moving Land Units around on water.

Civilization 7 is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.