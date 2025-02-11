What is Gold in Civilization 7 and how to use it

As players work through the campaign of Sid Meier's Civilization 7, they will accumulate several resources that will help their civilization emerge victorious. This includes Gold, the main in-game currency of Firaxis' latest 4X Strategy game. In a nutshell, it is used for a variety of purchases and contributes heavily to the expansion of one's empire.

This guide details everything players should know about obtaining and using Gold in Civilization 7. Read on to know more.

How to get and use Gold in Civilization 7

Check the top left for the total Gold amount (Image via 2K)

As players build cities and expand towns, these settlements will generate Gold. This Gold will then be used to make further purchases, including new Units and Buildings. While establishing certain buildings or units takes a few turns, purchases made via Gold will be ready instantly.

Trending

The amount of Gold in the player's Treasury will be displayed in the upper left corner of the screen next to the gold coin icon. Selecting it showcases the Gold Yeilds Breakdown, highlighting all the avenues of income as well as costs such as maintenance.

Of course, players must balance their resources and profits accordingly to avoid going into negative. Additionally, Towns will turn all produce (such as Food) directly into Gold which in turn helps the upkeep of Cities, so having Towns is important. Purchases can be made via both Towns and Cities.

How to get more Gold in Civilization 7

There are many ways to expand Gold resources, like establishing a Bazaar (Image via 2K)

There are a variety of ways to earn more Gold during a playthrough. Here are some:

Use Leaders with strong Economic perks: Each leader in Civilization 7 specializes in different tactics, and those with a knack for economics can grant increased Gold flow

Each leader in Civilization 7 specializes in different tactics, and those with a knack for economics can grant increased Gold flow Setup Gold buildings: Each building in the game generates a specific resource, and some like the Bazaar can grant Gold

Each building in the game generates a specific resource, and some like the Bazaar can grant Gold Learning new Technology: Having advanced tech can increase the amount of earned Gold, like Currency and its subsequent tiers

Having advanced tech can increase the amount of earned Gold, like Currency and its subsequent tiers Slot in Gold-generating Resources: Each settlement can generate bonus Food, Gold, etc by slotting in acquired Resources under the Resource tab.

Each settlement can generate bonus Food, Gold, etc by slotting in acquired Resources under the Resource tab. Bonuses from Leader Attributes: Perks from the Economic Leader Attribute skill tree can increase the Gold income for performing various actions

Perks from the Economic Leader Attribute skill tree can increase the Gold income for performing various actions Help out leaders with Endeavors: Players will encounter and establish alliances with other leaders on the map. Helping them via Endeavors can net more Gold

Players will encounter and establish alliances with other leaders on the map. Helping them via Endeavors can net more Gold Invest in Gold-boosting Mementos: Mementos are unique perks that can be slotted under each leader. Select those that offer bonus Gold

Read More: All Mementos in Civilization 7

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.