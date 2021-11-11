How to get launch day welcome gift rewards in PUBG New State

PUBG New State just arrived today and players have already begun to get familiar with Krafton's latest battle royale title on both Android and iOS devices. The game is an advanced and futuristic version of Krafton's famous title PUBG Mobile. Players can download it from the Google Play Store and get a taste of the new journey.

Krafton is ready to celebrate the launch day of PUBG New State with some exciting gifts for the players, which can be collected for free. However, since the game is new, players are having some difficulties understanding the process of claiming these rewards. This article provides a step-by-step guide to claim these rewards.

We've prepared a whole list of events and some sweet loot to get you started in the Battlegrounds.

Steps to follow to collect the launch day welcome gift rewards in PUBG New State:

Exciting gifts and rewards have been a part of Krafton's previous titles and the publisher is ready to maintain its legacy with PUBG New State. To celebrate the moment with their fans, Krafton is offering them some free launch-day gifts. Players need to follow the steps below in order to collect these rewards:

Step 1: Open the game and click on "Launch Day Welcome Gifts" from the main screen. Players will arrive at a new screen after that.

Step 2: There, they will find two different options.

Maintenance Complete

Launch-Day Welcome Gift

Players will need to click on 'RECEIVE' and they will have the free rewards added to their inventory.

Here is the list of rewards that players will get for the "Launch Day Welcome Gifts" event.

13X Chicken Medal

1X Takion TR1

1X New State Icon Profile

1X New State Profile Frame

The event will be available until 5:00 pm on 13 November. Players need to collect the rewards before the event expires.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee