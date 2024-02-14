How to get Legacy Competitive Points in Overwatch 2

With Season 9, Blizzard Entertainment has introduced Legacy Competitive Points in Overwatch 2 to allow buying Gold weapon variants. This follows the announcement of brand-new Jade weapons that players can purchase with the new Competitive Points for the current year. However, players who still wish to earn the Gold weapon skins will need to rely on Legacy Competitive Points.

With Jade weapon skins seemingly the new norm now, things are a bit murky on how gamers can continue to earn Legacy Competitive Points in Overwatch 2. Read on to know more.

How to earn Legacy Competitive Points in Overwatch 2

Players will earn Legacy Competitive Points at the end of a Competitive Year (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To start, all existing Competitive Points before Season 9 will be turned into Legacy Competitive Points. As mentioned, this is to make way for the brand-new Jade weapon skins, which can be earned for 3000 Competitive Points. This line of reasoning would suggest that Blizzard Entertainment is doing away with Gold weapon skins, and that is correct to an extent.

As of this writing, there is no reliable way to earn Legacy Competitive Points in Overwatch 2. The closest method is to wait for the end of a Competitive Year - which closes at the end of 2024. This will turn the existing Competitive Points into Legacy Competitive Points. So, those who are not interested in Jade weapon skins will need to be patient.

Furthermore, the Gold skin cost will remain unchanged. In other words, players will need to earn 3000 Legacy Competitive Points for Gold weapon skins. Given they have to jump through such loops to earn legacy cosmetics, this does seem a bit extravagant. That is all players need to know about Legacy Competitive Points in Blizzard Entertainment's latest competitive shooter.

What other major changes does Season 9 bring?

The first major departure is the complete overhaul of Overwatch 2 Competitive mode, with all players' ranks being reset as Blizzard Entertainment has changed the ranking system. To top it off, there are some excellent skins for the battle pass, like the Tentacle Horror Torbjorn and Ancient Caller Moira Mythic Skin.

That said, some tweaks have been deemed unsavory, like DPS passive healing and even increased hitboxes.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 is live right now across all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.