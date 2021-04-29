How to get free Legend of the Swordsmen Parachute and Hayato the Guardian Gloo Wall in Free Fire

Top up events in Free Fire are essentially one of the best methods by which players can obtain items. During these events, users must merely purchase diamonds rather than spending the currency to acquire exclusive rewards.

Garena recently introduced a new Midnight Samurai top-up event in the game, which offers users a chance at getting the Legend of the Swordsmen Parachute and Hayato the Guardian gloo wall skin.

This article provides users with a step-by-step guide on obtaining exclusive rewards via the top-up event in Garena Free Fire.

Gloo wall and Parachute skin in Free Fire via Midnight Samurai top up event

Midnight Samurai top up event

Samurai top-up events provide the following rewards:

Legend of the Swordsmen (Parachute)

Legend of the Swordsmen (Parachute) - Top up 100 diamonds

Gloo Wall - Hayato the Guardian

Gloo Wall - Hayato the Guardian - Top up 500 diamonds

Blueprint: Safari Riot Guns - Top Up 1000 Diamonds

Technically, these items are free since they can be acquired for purchasing diamonds rather than spending them. This is an excellent opportunity for players wishing to purchase items as it undoubtedly provides a significantly higher value for their purchase.

Therefore, users will be receiving them topping up the required number of diamonds. Below are the steps to purchase diamonds and collect rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Diamond’ icon located at the top of the screen.

Click on the 'Diamond' icon

Step 2: Next, the users have to choose the required number of diamonds and make a successful payment. The currency will soon be credited to their accounts.

Choose the top up

Once the top up is completed, players will have to claim the rewards manually. This can be done via:

Step 1: Click on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the right side.

Press the Calendar icon

Step 2: They have to navigate the events section and press the "Midnight Samurai Top Up" tab.

Step 3: Lastly, click on the "Claim" button beside the respective rewards to redeem them.

