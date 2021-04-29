How to get legendary Free Fire emotes from the latest Emote Party event

Garena has introduced the Emote Party event in Free Fire. The event provides players with a shot at obtaining rare and legendary emotes at a fraction of their cost.

Emotes are one of the ways in which players express themselves on the virtual battleground. Players often use them to assert their dominance during combat.

How can players obtain legendary emotes from Emote Party event in Free Fire?

Users need to spend diamonds to draw rewards

The Emote Party event began today, i.e., April 29, 2021, and will end on May 5, 2021. The event features five legendary emotes as well as other rare emotes.

In this event, players have to spend diamonds to draw rewards at random. There are two types of spins in this event. Normal Draw will cost 19 diamonds, and Super Draw will cost 199. The latter guarantees an emote as a reward.

Players are guaranteed to receive a “More Practice” emote on the fifth Super Draw. They will also receive a legendary emote after every subsequent fifth Super Draw.

Prize list

Here is the complete prize pool for the Emote Party event in Free Fire:

Grand prizes

More Practice

Doggie

Tea Time

Eat My Dust

Booyah!

Normal Prizes

LOL

Kongfu

Death Glare

Party Dance

Shake it Up

Wiggle Walk

Shake with me

Moon Flip

Threaten

Dangerous Game

Baby Shark

Provoke

Hello!

Applause

Dab

Arm Wave

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Great Plunder Groza Box

Carrot-Nator AN94 Box

Master of Minds Gun Box

Justice Fighter Gun Box

Victory Wings Gun Box

Pharaoh Gun Box

Shark Attack Gun Box

Endless Oblivion Badge

50x Universal Fragment

Pet Foot

Gold Royale Voucher

Summon Airdrop

How to access the Emote Party event in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Emote Party event in Free Fire:

Press on the calendar icon

Step 1: Players should first press on the calendar icon on the right side of the lobby screen.

Press the Go To button

Step 2: Under the news tab, they should select "Emote Party" and press the Go To button.

Step 3: Players can then make the desired number of draws to obtain rewards.