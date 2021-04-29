How to get legendary Free Fire emotes from the latest Emote Party event

Garena has introduced the Emote Party event in Free Fire. The event provides players with a shot at obtaining rare and legendary emotes at a fraction of their cost.
Emotes are one of the ways in which players express themselves on the virtual battleground. Players often use them to assert their dominance during combat.
How can players obtain legendary emotes from Emote Party event in Free Fire?
The Emote Party event began today, i.e., April 29, 2021, and will end on May 5, 2021. The event features five legendary emotes as well as other rare emotes.
In this event, players have to spend diamonds to draw rewards at random. There are two types of spins in this event. Normal Draw will cost 19 diamonds, and Super Draw will cost 199. The latter guarantees an emote as a reward.
Players are guaranteed to receive a “More Practice” emote on the fifth Super Draw. They will also receive a legendary emote after every subsequent fifth Super Draw.
Prize list
Here is the complete prize pool for the Emote Party event in Free Fire:
Grand Prizes
- More Practice
- Doggie
- Tea Time
- Eat My Dust
- Booyah!
Normal Prizes
- LOL
- Kongfu
- Death Glare
- Party Dance
- Shake it Up
- Wiggle Walk
- Shake with me
- Moon Flip
- Threaten
- Dangerous Game
- Baby Shark
- Provoke
- Hello!
- Applause
- Dab
- Arm Wave
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Great Plunder Groza Box
- Carrot-Nator AN94 Box
- Master of Minds Gun Box
- Justice Fighter Gun Box
- Victory Wings Gun Box
- Pharaoh Gun Box
- Shark Attack Gun Box
- Endless Oblivion Badge
- 50x Universal Fragment
- Pet Foot
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Summon Airdrop
How to access the Emote Party event in Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to access the Emote Party event in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players should first press on the calendar icon on the right side of the lobby screen.
Step 2: Under the news tab, they should select "Emote Party" and press the Go To button.
Step 3: Players can then make the desired number of draws to obtain rewards.