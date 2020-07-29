How to get Luqueta character in Free Fire

The hyped and much-awaited Free Fire OB23 update has been released. The maintenance break is finally over, and the players can try the new features, which have been added in the game. Several weapons have been balanced, and a new gun - AUG has also been added to the game.

However, the main focus of the update is the introduction of a new character – Luqueta, which has been added into the game. Each character in the game has an ability that assists the players to get a Booyah!

How to get Luquetta in Free Fire

Luqetta Top-up event in Free Fire

There is frequent addition of events in Free Fire that provides the players with various in-game items. Luquetta Top Up event is one of them.

The event which is concluding on 4th August will present the players with an opportunity to get the ‘Luquetta’ character in Free Fire. All that the players have to do is top-up with the specified amount of diamonds in the game.

The players will have to purchase 200 diamonds to get the character and 500 diamonds to get the ‘Luqueta’s Soccer Star Bundle’.

It is an excellent opportunity for the players that purchase diamonds or are willing to buy them in the game since in a way the character is up for free as they will get the character just for buying the diamonds.

Luquetta in Free Fire

Soccer Star Bundle

The in-game description of the Luqeta character states that, “Luqueta is an up and rising soccer start”. The unique ability of character is Hat Trick. The ability increases the maximum HP of the player from 8 up to 35.

As mentioned above, the character has an eye-catching Soccer Star Set. Having this character is in the game surely provides the players with a slight advantage over others.