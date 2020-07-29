The much-anticipated Free Fire update OB23 has finally arrived, and players can now download it from Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. However, the server maintenance has already begun and will conclude at 5:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30). Users will not be able to play the game until the maintenance break is over.

The OB23 update is called '3volution' and will also mark the third anniversary of Free Fire. The size of the update is 391 MB for Android devices and 500 MB for the iOS devices. The update will bring several new features and will also fix many bugs in the game.

Characters and pets have become an integral part of Free Fire. They have abilities that aid the players in achieving the Booyah!

With this update, a new pet called Mr Waggor is introduced into the game. Players will be able to avail it from the in-game store soon.

Mr Waggor in Free Fire: All you need to know

Mr.Waggor

Mr Waggor is the latest addition to the list of pets in Free Fire and has an ability called 'Smooth Gloo'. When a player has less than 1/1/2 Gloo Wall grenades, Mr Waggor can produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every 120/100/100 seconds. This ability will come handy in the final zone when the players run out of Gloo Wall grenades. This item comes in handy for players who want to reposition to get the upper hand against their enemies.

OB23 Patch notes

Alongside the new pet, a new character called Luqueta and a new weapon called AUG will also be introduced into the game. Click here to read the detailed patch notes.