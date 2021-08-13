Genshin Impact: How to get maximum Wondrous Talisman in Theater Mechanicus event

The Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact is turning out to be a tedious task for players. By clearing all the stages, they can collect Wondrous Talisman which is the event's currency.

To complete the entire Theater Mechanicus event shop, players must collect a total of 1120 Wondrous Talisman. This number might seem huge at first glance, however, it is easily achievable with proper planning.

Here's a guide to quickly gaining Mechanicus Mastery EXP and eventually, Wondrous Talisman.

Easiest ways to get Wondrous Talisman in Genshin Impact

In the Theater Mechanicus event, completing the following achievements will grant Wondrous Talisman:

Reach Mechanicus Master Lv. 3 - 60

- 60 Reach Mechanicus Master Lv. 6 - 120

- 120 Reach Mechanicus Master Lv. 10 - 180

- 180 Defeat a total of 500 opponents - 60

- 60 Defeat a total of 2000 opponents - 120

- 120 Spend a total of 20,000 Veneficus points -60

-60 Spend a total of 50,000 Veneficus points - 120

- 120 Complete a Stage on Diffculty 5 or abovewithout buffing more than 12 Mechanici - 50

- 50 Complete Stage 7 while losing less than 15 Terminus Intergrity - 50

- 50 Complete Stage 9 while losing less than 15 Terminus Intergrity - 50

- 50 Obtain at least 400 Mechanicus Mastery Exp in Stage 2- 50

50 Obtain at least 400 Mechanicus Mastery Exp in Stage 4 - 50

- 50 Obtain at least 400 Mechanicus Mastery Exp in Stage 6 - 50

- 50 Obtain at least 400 Mechanicus Mastery Exp in Stage 8 - 50

- 50 Obtain at least 400 Mechanicus Mastery Exp in Stage 10- 50

It is quite evident that gaining Mechanicus Mastery EXP is one of the most important methods to get Wondrous Tailsman. This EXP can be gained after completing a stage.

Mechanicus Mastery is also required to clear stages and defeat tougher opponents as it significantly buffs the Mechanicus towers, and increases the amount of free draws players get during preparation.

Challenges to earn Wondrous Talisman in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Last but not least, players with higher Mechanicus Mastery get a higher amount of Veneficus points to spend. Naturally, this will help in clearing two of the aforementioned Wondrous Talisman challenges.

How to get maximum Mechanicus Mastery EXP

Alongside these stages, challenges are also beneficial in earning Mechanicus Mastery Exp. Players simply have to complete the stages while also clearing some additional challenges.

For instance, these are some challenges that grant additional Mechanicus Mastery EXP:

Complete this Stage while losing no more than 15 Terminus Integrity

Successfully complete a Stage having selected 5 Courage Sticks

Challenges to earn Mechanicus Mastery in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hence, players must focus on completing the challenges as well as the stages in the Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact. This will offer them Mechanicus Mastery, which is the only tool to gain Wondrous Talisman.

Theater Mechanicus event shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

The event shop for Theater Mechanicus has a wide range of rewards including Primogems, talent level-up materials, Hero's Wit, and Mora.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul