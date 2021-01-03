How to get the Megalodon Alpha Scar skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

The developers of Garena Free Fire incorporate various features that enhance the users’ overall gaming experience. A few months ago, they released the first upgradable skin/Evo Gun in the game – "Blue Flame Draco."

Skins influence the gameplay quite a bit as some of them have boosted stats. Today, the third Evo Gun was added to Free Fire – "Megalodon Alpha." Players would have to use the "Shark Tooth" tokens to evolve the skin and obtain the eight different privileges.

Megalodon Alpha in Free Fire

This article takes a look at how players can obtain the skin in Free Fire via the Faded Wheel.

Step-by-step guide to get the Megalodon Alpha Scar skin in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Scar skin has been added to the Faded Wheel and is the grand prize. The event began today, i.e., January 3rd, 2021 and will end on January 31st, 2021.

There are 10 prizes in the event, and the users would have to begin by removing two of the rewards they do not need. Upon doing so, they can start drawing the rewards from the Faded wheel.

The prizes won't be repeated, so the users would be able to receive the "Megalodon Alpha Scar" in eight spins or less. But, the cost of spins will increase subsequently. Following are the prices of the spins in the Faded Wheel – 19, 19, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199, 499 .

The players can try their luck as the first spin is free and the second only costs nine diamonds. So, they would be able to obtain the skin for 962 diamonds or less.

How to access the Faded Wheel in Free Fire?

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Luck Royale" tab located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click on the Luck Royale option

Step 2: Next, they would have to tap on the "Faded Wheel" option, as shown in the picture below:

Click on the Faded Wheel option

Step 3: Users would then have to remove the two rewards they do not require and click on the "Spin" option.

Spin option

