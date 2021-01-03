Gyan Sujan vs Frontal Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and Frontal Gaming are popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Indonesia, respectively. While the former has a subscriber count of over 6.37 million on YouTube, the latter has 9.68 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the duo's stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Mr. Triple R's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16562 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 6084 of them, making his win rate 36.73%. With 55942 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.34 in this mode.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 2021 games and has won on 463 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 22.90%. He has registered 5320 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1308 solo matches and has 153 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.69%. He has notched up 2207 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.91 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 143 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 57 of them, translating to a win rate of 39.86%. In the process, he has accumulated 635 kills and has a K/D ratio of 7.38.

The popular content creator has 12 victories in 21 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 57.14%. He has eliminated 86 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Gyan Sujan has also played 2 solo games in the ongoing ranked season.

Advertisement

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 225009777.

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming’s lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has played 11371 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1612 of them, maintaining a win rate of 14.17%. He has 40463 frags to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.15.

In the duo mode, the Indonesia-based content creator has won 94 of the 630 matches he has played, making his win rate 14.92%. With a K/D ratio of 5.17, he has 2769 kills to his name.

Frontal Gaming has also played 1075 solo games and has secured 153 victories, translating to a win rate of 14.23%. He has bagged 4759 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.16 in this mode.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Frontal Gaming has played 48 squad games and has racked up 150 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.13.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Gyan Sujan and Frontal Gaming have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime squad games, Gyan Sujan has better stats than Frontal Gaming. Meanwhile, Frontal Gaming has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate in the lifetime solo matches. When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, Gyan Sujan has a higher win rate while Frontal Gaming has a better K/D ratio.

Advertisement

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Frontal Gaming is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan has better stats than Frontal Gaming.

Also Read: Lorem's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more