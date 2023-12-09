How to get more Mobile Extractiums in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader

Mobile Extractiums are some of the most valuable items that you will come across in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader. These devices help you mine resources in the game as well as fulfill the demands and requirements of certain colonies. Hence, it’s not surprising that many players are looking for a way to acquire more of them.

Getting your hands on a good number of Mobile Extractiums is easier said than done. However, there are certain ways to get a good amount very early on in the game.

Today’s Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader guide goes over how you can get your hands on more Mobile Extractiums in the game.

Best ways to get more Mobile Extractiums in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader

There are two great ways to get more Mobile Extractiums in Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader.

1) By completing projects

Certain projects in colonies will offer a fair bit of Mobile Extractiums once you complete them. Here are two projects that give the highest amount of the resource:

A) Kiava Gamma

Project Name: Giants

Tier 2

Requirements

Kiava Gamma Efficiency: 4

Promethium: 1

Chemicals: 1

Adamantium: 1

Rewards

+10 Mobile Extractium

+1 Profit Factor

Unlocks contract: Tools of Righteousness

B) Vheabos VI

Project Name: Extractium Metallica

Tier 2

Requirements

Reputation with Explorators: 19075

Mechanisms: 2

Flogiston: 2

Rewards

+5 Mobile Extractium

+20,000 Explorators reputation

+6 Plasteel

2) Buy from vendors

The next best way to acquire Mobile Extractiums is to purchase them directly from the various vendors that you will find in the different colonies. However, the resource is not cheap, and you will need a minimum of 35 Profile Factors (depending on the vendor) to get your hands on one.

The best places to buy Mobile Extractiums are Opticon 22 and The Liege.

Make sure you use Mobile Extractiums wisely. Once you have obtained the Mobile Extractiums, find a planet filled with valuable resources and then use the items to mine them.

Getting your hands on rarer and more valuable resources is one of the best ways to make progression easier for you and your party in Warhammer 4K Rogue Trader.