How to get Moco character in Free Fire

Characters have become an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Each of them, except Adam and Eve, have an ability that helps players increase their chances of getting the Booyah!

This game offers users over 30 characters to use, with Jai being the latest addition in-game. Moco is one of the most-used characters, and many users wish to acquire her, and we discuss the same in this article.

Steps to obtain Moco in Free Fire

Players have to purchase the character for 8000 coins or 499 diamonds. They can follow these steps to get her in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the store icon located on the left side of the main menu.

Open Free Fire and click on the store icon located on the left side of the main menu. Step 2: The in-game store will open, after which they have to click on the character tab.

The in-game store will open, after which they have to click on the character tab. Step 3: A list of characters that can be purchased will appear. Users can scroll down to find Moco and click on the purchase button

A list of characters that can be purchased will appear. Users can scroll down to find Moco and click on the purchase button Step 4: A pop-up will appear, prompting them to select the in-game currency to be used.

Players will be able to equip her from the Character section on the main screen of the game.

Moco character in Free Fire

Screenshot of Moco in Free Fire

In-game description: “Moco is an outstanding hacker.”

Moco is one of the most sought-after characters in the game courtesy to her ability - 'Hacker's Eye'. It tags foes for two seconds, upon being hit, at the base level. With each level, this ability enhances, and at the maximum level, the duration that the foes will be tagged for increases to five seconds.

Like every other character, she also has two character sets — Hacker's Gear and Technician Jacket.

