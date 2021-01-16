How to get new Beaston pet in Free Fire

Free Fire is a battle royale game developed and published by Garena. The game calls for fast-paced action and features numerous distinctive in-game elements, which sets it apart from other BR titles on the mobile platform.

Pets are one of the game's unique aspects as they have not only cosmetic purposes but also influence aspects of the gameplay.

The Beaston pet was earlier available in the OB25 Advance Server, and has been added to the game, currently available as a top-up reward. Players are excited to try out this new pet.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to obtain Beaston in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Aawara007 (Black Flag Army): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Beaston Pet in Free Fire

Beaston pet in Free Fire

The in-game description states:

Advertisement

"Don't judge by his looks. He has a soft heart."

Beaston's skill is called Helping Hand. It buffs the throwing distance of Grenades, Gloo Walls, Flashbangs, and Smoke Grenades by 10% at the first level. At the maximum level, this skill increases the reach of throwables by 30%. It can help users make more effective utilization of the throwable items.

How to obtain the Beaston pet in Free Fire

As stated earlier, the new pet is available as a top-up reward. The event, which began today, i.e., January 16th, will conclude on January 23rd.

During this event, users can obtain the pet by purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

The top-up rewards are as follows:

Beaston – Top-up 100 diamonds

Advertisement

The players can obtain pet by purchasing 100 diamonds

Show off action – Top-up 300 diamonds

Show off action

Pet skin: Glacier Beaston – Top-up 500 diamonds

Pet skin: Glacier Beast

Players can follow the steps given to collect the rewards after the top-up is complete:

Advertisement

Press the event icon

Step 1: They must open Free Fire and press the 'Events' (Calendar) icon.

Step 2: Users may navigate the Events tab and press the Beaston Top-Up section.

After the top-up is complete, press the claim button beside the rewards

Step 3: They can press the claim button to collect the corresponding rewards.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Aawara007 (Black Flag Army): Who has better stats in Free Fire?