How to get the new Beaston pet in Free Fire (specific regions): Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire offers multiple distinctive in-game features that separate it from other battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Pets are among the most intriguing aspects of this fast-paced title, as they are not merely for cosmetic purposes and can affect users’ gameplay.

The developers of the game do not shy away from introducing pets. Recently, they added a new one – Beaston. It is only available in selected regions, and this article provides a step-by-step guide to get this new pet.

The Beaston pet is available as a top-up event reward in the Indonesian region. The event, which began on January 1st, 2021, will draw to an end on January 8th, 2021. However, this doesn’t mean that they would later make it available as a top-up reward in other regions.

Obtaining the Beaston pet in Free Fire (specific regions)

The Beaston top-up event in Free Fire

During this timeframe, players can avail of the pet by purchasing 140 diamonds.

Note: The diamond bonus will not be counted towards this mission/event.

Players can follow the steps below to acquire the pet after the top-up is completed:

Step 1: First, they can open Garena Free Fire and press the event (calendar) option.

Step 2: They must navigate through the events tab and select the “Topup-Pet Beaston’ option.

Step 3: Users have to press the claim button beside the pet to get it.

Beaston pet in Free Fire

The in-game description of the pet states:

“Don’t judge by his looks. He has a soft heart.”

The pet has a skill called Helping Hand, which increases the throwing distance of grenade, gloo wall, flashbang, and smoke grenade by 10% at the first level. The distance is further buffed by 30% at the maximum level.

The new pet can prove quite useful while using throwables, especially the gloo wall.

