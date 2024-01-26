How to get the new PUBG Mobile Shinobi Kami skin

Tencent Games has released the fresh Shadow Altar crate offering the new PUBG Mobile Shinobi Kami skin for the M416 Assault Rifle. It also avails various other legendary as well as mythic items, which are considered one of the rarest in-game commodities worth spending UCs on. For those unaware, legendary items are considered the rarest and the most precious items in the title.

If you're willing to spend your UCs on an in-game item, you should definitely check out the new PUBG Mobile Shadow Altar crate. This article discusses how to obtain the Shinobi Kami skin offered in the mentioned crate.

Unlock the new PUBG Mobile Shinobi Kami skin by opening the Shadow Altar crate

Expand Tweet

The new Shadow Altar crate will be available from January 26, 2024, at 00:00 (UTC+0) to February 22, 2024, at 23:59 (UTC+0). Drumming up the community, the developer released the crate's trailer a few days ago via their official social media handles, offering a glimpse of its aesthetically crafted gilt set and weapon skin.

The Shadow Altar crate offers the following:

A Shinobi Spirit set and mask

A Shinobi-Spirit-themed lobby exclusive emote

The upgradable Shinobi Kami M416 skin

Cloudslash Hoverboard

A Shinobi Spirit Backpack and emote

Shinobi Warzone-themed lobby background

Development Materials

Paints

Gempieces

Note that these Gempieces are in-crate currency or tokens used to purchase various items at the Gempiece Exchange section, such as Shadow Gems, Shinobi-Kami-themed grenade and molotov cocktail skins, and various other firearm equipment skins. Moreover, you can use these Gempieces to purchase the old Gilt sets in the Returning Item Exchange section.

How to obtain the PUBG Mobile Shinobi Kami skin

You must perform crate openings to unlock the PUBG Mobile Shinobi Kami skin and other exclusives of the crate. These openings function like spins that require a certain amount of PUBG Mobile UCs and randomly select a crate's item as your reward.

The first draw of the day costs 10 UCs, and the subsequent ones cost 10. Furthermore, drawing 10 spins at once costs 540 UCs. Note that these prices can vary depending on the region or country you're living in.

The crate even offers guaranteed rewards upon failing to obtain an exclusive from 100 draws. Moreover, you can purchase these exclusives via Shadow Gems.

Below are the prices of the Shadow Altar crate's items in terms of Shadow Gems:

Shinobi Spirit set: 6 Shadow Gems

Shinobi Spirit mask: 2 Shadow Gems

PUBG Mobile Shinobi Kami skin: 3 Shadow Gems

Cloudslash Hoverboard: 2 Shadow Gems

Shinobi Spirit Backpack: 2 Shadow Gems

Shinobi Spirit emote: 1 Shadow Gem

Shinobi Warzone lobby background: 2 Shadow Gems

Development Material: 1 Shadow Gem

You can also purchase a Shadow Gem, which costs 50 Gempieces, at the Gempiece Exchange section.

Follow Sportskeeda's PUBG Mobile section to stay updated regarding the fresh content in the title.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the regions are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive and legal variant, BGMI.