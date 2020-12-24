How to get the New Winterlands M1887 skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

The developers of Garena Free Fire periodically add new in-game events that give players the opportunity to get several rewards in the battle royale sensation.

In the recent Roll the Dice event, players stand a chance to obtain the new Winterlands M1887 skin.

This article provides a step-by-step guide that players can use to procure the Winterlands M1887 skin in Garena Free Fire.

How can players get the New Winterlands M1887 skin in Free Fire?

The event in Garena Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Winterlands M1887 skin is a part of the Roll the Dice event, which runs from 24th December to 30th December.

In the event, players have to roll the dice and obtain treasure boxes by landing on the Grand Prize. Later, the treasure boxes (tokens) can be used to redeem the gun skin.

Here are the rewards, including the Winterlands M1887, which players can get by exchanging the treasure boxes:

#1 SPAS12 - Winterlands – 1 Treasure Box

#2 MP40 - Winterlands – 2 Treasure Box

#3 M14 - Winterlands – 2 Treasure Box

#4 Groza - Winterlands – 2 Treasure Box

#5 M1887 - Winterlands – 5 Treasure Box

Apart from these rewards, players can also obtain these smaller prizes by rolling the dice:

Diamond Royale Voucher Weapon Royale Voucher Aqua Scar Box Santa M60 Box Winterlands Gun Box Ice Blue Gun Box Gold Royale Voucher Endless Oblivion Badge Pet Food 50x Universal Fragment Bounty Token Summon Airdrop

It will cost players 20 diamonds to roll the dice once. Meanwhile, 5 rolls will cost 90 diamonds. Here are the steps by which players can obtain the Winterlands M1887 skin:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the Calendar icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click on the 'Calendar' icon

Step 2: Navigate through the News section and click on the Roll the Dice tab. Click on the 'Go To button'.

Click on the Go To option

Step 3: Players can now roll the dice to have a shot at obtaining a treasure box.

Redeem the reward

Step 4: Upon obtaining the required number of treasure boxes, players can click on the ‘Redeem’ option and select the reward.

