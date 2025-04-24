How to get Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The introduction of a new Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley also added a new set of duties for players to grind. By completing these tasks, you stand to win exciting rewards. One of the duties is called "A Day", and it requires you to collect some Night Shards and light them up.

The guide below will explain how to find Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to collect Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Collect Night Shards with a pickaxe (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Himel356)

Night Shards are foraged items, generally used for crafting. They are identical to Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but are black instead of pink. Although Night Shards seem difficult to locate, rest assured that you can acquire them in any biome.

You have to pay a little attention to the sparkling holes in the ground in whichever biome you are in. These holes give you an opportunity to gather shards as well as other items in the form of rewards. You can dig these holes with the help of the Royal Shovel; this is the only way to look for Night Shards.

Fortunately, while digging up these holes, you gather multiple shards at a time. This helps you in the future, as you get to keep these in your inventory and use them when you need to complete quests, give gifts to someone, craft Purified Night Shards, etc.

Crafting Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you find it difficult to collect a specific amount of Night Shards in the grounds, you also have the option of crafting them yourself at the nearest Crafting Station. For this, you will require Onyx, a gem that can also be collected from any biome. You can mine Onyx in the game following its 1.2 update.

You have to use the Royal Pickaxe to mine rocks throughout the biome to collect this gem. Once you have collected a good amount of Onyx, you can go over to the nearest Crafting Station and create as many Night Shards as you want. One Onyx gem yields three Night Shards, so this is a viable method of filling up your inventory.

For more such interesting guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

