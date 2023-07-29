How to get the Nightfall in Remnant 2

The Nightfall long gun is arguably the best-ranged weapon you can use in Remnant 2, as the exceptional range of the gun is well-complimented by its damage and firing rate. With its mod, the weapon can become a boss shredder and dismantle the hardest enemies. To make matters even better, this weapon can be crafted with the proper resources, so you won't have to face too many difficulties.

That said, you won't be able to get this weapon before you clear a certain part of the story. You'll also have to defeat the Nightweaver, which is much easier said than done. You can craft Nightfall and add it to your in-game inventory when all this is complete.

Look at the step-by-step process to get this wonderful long gun in Remnant 2.

The easiest way to get Nightfall in Remnant 2

You will have to begin by getting to Losomn. This area contains several weapons, bosses, and other interesting items, but it will take several hours to reach it.

After all, it's not the starting area, and you can't speed through the process; you'll have to follow the main questline to arrive here.

In Losomn, progress through all the missions until you encounter Nightweaver.

Defeating Nightwear isn't an easy task.

The Nightweaver has three principal ways of doing damage: icy projections, summoning spiders, and throwing fireballs.

While there's no "so-called cheat" to beat this monster, keeping distance from it is important, and range is very important.

While you might not have Nightfall in your inventory, there are other long guns that you will have in your collection by now. The Chicago Typewriter can be a good option.

Once you have beaten the Nightweaver, go back to Ward 13.

You need three resources to craft Nightfall: one cursed silk, seven Lumenite crystals, and 1000 scraps.

The only way to get the Cursed Silk is by defeating Nightweaver. The other resources are commonly available all around the game's world.

With sufficient resources in your inventory, you'll have to speak with Ava McCabe in Ward 13.

You'll now be able to create Nightfall.

Make sure to trigger its mod, Dreadwalker. By doing so, the gun gains infinite ammo for 10 seconds, during which it will also do more damage with the help of its 35% boosted firing rate.

Each bullet will also come with a lifestyle plan to restore your health. Unsurprisingly, this weapon, combined with the mod, has become a favorite of the Remnant 2 community.