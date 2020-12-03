How to get the "No Stone Unturned" calling card in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Calling cards in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is a nice way to show off the personality of a player. These cards are awarded to players upon the successful completion of a specific task.

Zombies are a staple addition to any Call of Duty game. They've been there in almost every game since Call of Duty Black Ops 1. For some reason, players have always loved game modes featuring these brain-eating, undead creatures.

Getting the "No Stone Unturned" calling card in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

This is probably one of the easier calling cards to achieve in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. All that players need to do is visit every location in the game to collect it.

Image via Activision

Although the description is not specific, players are expected to explore every single area with a name that pops up on the top-left corner of the screen, right next to the radar. Exploring every single location will earn them this calling card in the Zombies mode.

Since it's inception, however, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been riddled with issues. Players have been complaining of the "broken" MP5 a lot. The gun is basically overpowered and could go toe to toe easily with any assault rifle. Despite Activision nerfing the weapon, it still happens to be really powerful.

Other than that, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War now features the scorestreaks. It somewhat levels the playing field between an experienced COD player and a new one.

Scorestreaks are similar to kill streaks, with the only difference being that players keep the scorestreaks despite dying several times. Scorestreak bonuses are also activated if players get multiple kills without dying.