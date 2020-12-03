Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War crashing on PC - Here is how to fix it

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players have recently been facing game-crash issues on PCs.

Treyarch and Activision have been under the cosh from the community after players have run into multiple issues ever since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Alpha edition. These issues include, but are not limited to, server disconnections, game crashes, and the infamous skill-based matchmaking debate.

Recently, PC players are being plagued by a new game-crash error that not only ruins their in-game experience but gets them frustrated.

However, irrespective of when Treyarch releases an optimization patch to fix it, there are a few tips that should help gamers overcome this issue in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Fixing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War crash issue on PC

After multiple players in the community fell prey to this problem in the game, Activision Support published an official list of suggestions. These pointers aim to help them overcome game crash issues in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and possibly fix them.

The list of tips and tricks are:

Advertisement

The first step that players can try is to relaunch the game. If that doesn't fix the problem, they can try to reboot their PCs.

After this, players need to connect to a working internet connection and ensure that all the drivers and updates are correctly installed. This includes the latest graphics drivers as well as audio drivers.

If the issue persists, gamers need to run a game-file diagnosis and repair all the game files.

Disabling in-game V-Sync as well as all unnecessary background programs is also recommended for optimal performance.

Players can also check the official forums if it is a temporary problem and if a hotfix is on its way.

If none of the above work, they can try uninstalling and reinstalling the game from the Blizzard PC client

If the game was installed on an HDD (Hard-Disk Drive), users should try and install it on a SSD (Single-Slate Drive) for enhanced performance.

These steps are not only recommended to overcome game-crash issues but also known to fix problems like FPS-drop and in-game stutters.

However, if none of these fixes work, players probably have to wait for Activision to introduce a new patch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As a final resort, if nothing works, they can also try contacting Activision Support.