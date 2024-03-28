How to get overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2

Starting your adventure and getting overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be a rewarding experience. For most players, early enemies, especially bosses, can feel like walls with your attacks, not even scratching their hide. Progression is a key part of a role-playing game, but the developers often put small secrets that will net you some worthy reward if you can find them.

This guide will discuss hidden locations full of powerful gear and show you how to become overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Guide to becoming overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are several ways to become overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Developers often tend to hide powerful equipment that you can find early on, which might make the game easier. Dragon's Dogma 2 is no exception, and while some methods we suggest can be a bit tough to pull off, the reward might be worth taking the risk.

While some of the gear mentioned will become useless as you level up, they will be good enough to help you survive and beat your foes during the game's early hours.

Here are a few methods to level up quickly and become overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Killing a powerful beast

Defeating the Drake will grant you a lot of XP (Image via Capcom)

Killing a powerful beast such as the many small dragons you will encounter. While Talos and other monsters can be quite difficult to fight or even locate in the early hours of the game, you can find beasts like Drake roaming the landscape early on.

Defeating a Drake will be challenging and will test your skills. But if you find the one near the Ancient Battleground, you can take it down using the Ballistas in the nearby castle ruins. Taking down this foe will land you with a lot of XP which is an essential step to become overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Finding some particular gear sets

Equipment are necessary to become powerful (Image via Capcom || Dark Hero 2 on Youtube)

RPGs often hide powerful equipment pieces. There are quite a few gear sets you can find early on during your travel as the Arisen. Finding these pieces will help you become overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

We will point you to some of these pieces of equipment you can find in the first major city of Vernsworth:

Go to the Merchant's Quarter and go to the first floor of the inn. From here, head to the balcony and climb the rooftop using the ladder. You will be able to jump to the Grand Riftstone Cathedral's roof from here. Open the chest above the Cathedral to obtain the Silver Rapier . This sword will have a higher stat than anything you can purchase during the early section of the game.

. This sword will have a higher stat than anything you can purchase during the early section of the game. Head to the Vernsworth Castle and go to the garden area. Find the well and use the ladder to climb down. You will be able to find the Marcher's armor set, which is a very powerful set of gear for the early game.

which is a very powerful set of gear for the early game. Get to the topmost part in Vernsworth Castle's Watchtower. You can find a lot of chests here that you can open to get some fantastic loot, including a powerful bow, a Dragon's Gaze , and some pieces of Aamor.

, and some pieces of Aamor. If you're hunting for the Drake, as mentioned, carefully search the castle ruins. You will be able to find a Makeshift Vault Key that you can use to open the Vernsworth Castle vault. There will be a powerful shield in this location, which is great for Fighter vocation users.

that you can use to open the Vernsworth Castle vault. There will be a powerful shield in this location, which is great for Fighter vocation users. Head to Checkpoint Rest Town to buy armor or weapons from shops. This location provides more powerful gear pieces than any other areas early on in Dragon's Dogma 2.

With these bases covered, you can have a great time exploring the regions of Vermund and Battahl, and you can become overpowered early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Check out our review of the game to learn more.