How to get Painted Cliffs outfit in Infinity Nikki

Painted Cliffs is a 3-star dress that can be crafted after obtaining its sketch from a chest in the open world. As this is a free outfit, all you need to do to get it is to locate the chest containing its sketch, and craft the dress using the necessary materials. The Painted Cliffs dress has a “Fresh” main attribute, and falls under the “Linlang” label type.

Since there are no quests or navigation markers to help you find the chest containing the sketch for this outfit, players might be wondering where to find its location. Read on to find out how you can locate the Painted Cliffs outfit sketch, as well as how to craft it in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: How to obtain the 3-star outfit Painted Cliffs

Follow these steps to get the initial outfit sketch for Painted Cliffs:

1) Switch the map to the Danqing Realm

Navigate to the Danqing Realm map in Wishfield (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Open the in-game map, and navigate to the Danqing Island region. From here, toggle the icon on the right of the screen to switch the map to the Danqing Realm painting world.

2) Teleport to Inkrealm Scroll: Village in Danqing Realm

Teleport to the specified waypoint (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once on this map, teleport to the Inkrealm Scroll: Village in Danqing Realm Scroll near Inkville (located on the northern Danqing Realm island).

3) Head to the house nearby

Location of the house in Danqing Realm (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

From the Inkrealm Scroll: Village waypoint, head a short distance southwest till you reach a house with an awning (you will find some Bling scattered on the stairs and the pathway in front of the house).

4) Open the chest

Walk up to the chest and open it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Here you will find a chest under the awning. Walk up to it and open it to obtain the Painted Cliffs outfit sketch.

How to craft the Painted Cliffs outfit

Gather the necessary items to craft the outfit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After you have obtained the Painted Cliffs sketch from the chest in Danqing Realm, you will be able to craft it by opening the Sketches menu, and navigating to the “Dresses” tab.

These are the materials required to craft Painted Cliffs:

6.0 kg Silken Fish

3.0 kg Cloudtail Koi

8 Bedrock Crystal: Energy

80 Threads of Purity

16,000 Bling

Once you have all the necessary materials, click on the ‘Craft’ option to craft and obtain the 3-star outfit Painted Cliffs.

