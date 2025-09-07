How to get and use Astralites in Infinity Nikki

Astralites are a new currency introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.9, which can be used specifically for the freshly introduced Home feature. You can obtain Astralites via various in-game methods, and they can be used to buy furniture sketches and seeds, as well as level up Home abilities (such as Construction, Planting, Fish Keeping, etc).

This article provides a guide on all the various methods of getting Astralites in Infinity Nikki, as well as all the ways you can use them while building your new home.

Infinity Nikki: All ways of obtaining Astralites

1) Astral Tree

Location of the Astral Tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The easiest way of getting Astralites in Infinity Nikki is via the Astral Tree. The Astral Tree can be found right next to Posy's location on your floating island. This tree collects and stores Astralites over time, and you can simply use your Purifying ability on the tree to collect the stored Astralites. The number of Astralites that can be collected and stored depends on your Ability Level Evaluation, and increases along with your Evaluation level.

2) Home Journal

Claim Astralites from the Home Journal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Home Journal can be accessed by talking to Posy. Simply interact with Posy and click on the "Home Journal" option. You will then be able to collect Astralites for completing various objectives listed in the journal. Note that no notification dots are displayed after objectives are completed, so you will need to check the Home Journal manually from time to time, and claim Astralites for all completed objectives.

3) Yardling Purchase

You can get Astralites from the Yardling Exchange system (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Another way to obtain Astralites is by exchanging items with Posy using the "Yardling Purchase" option. You can sell any crafted furniture, flowers that you have harvested, meteorites, fish (that you have raised in your ponds), and gifts brought back by animals exploring the island. You will get Astralites in exchange for each item that you sell to Posy.

Infinity Nikki: How to use Astralites

You can use any Astralites that you obtain via these methods:

1) Yardling Shop purchases

Spend your Astralites on the Yardling Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can spend your Astralites to buy furniture sketches and seeds from Posy's Yardling Shop. Note that any sketches you buy will all need to be individually crafted using the Crafting Table, and that you will not automatically get the items in your inventory.

2) Unlocking and upgrading Home Abilities

Leveling up Home Abilities requires Astralites (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Astralites are necessary for unlocking as well as leveling up your five Home Abilities. Leveling up these abilities is extremely helpful, as you unlock special features with each level upgrade.

