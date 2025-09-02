How to unlock the Home feature in Infinity Nikki

The Home system is a brand new mechanic in Infinity Nikki, which lets you construct a house for Nikki on a special floating island. Introduced in the version 1.9 update, the Home feature aims to provide all players with a cozy house building and decorating experience, wherein they can create the house of their dreams for Nikki to live in. Other activities such as farming, fish keeping, and meteorite fishing are also available on this island.This article provides a detailed guide on unlocking the newly introduced Home feature in Infinity Nikki 1.9.How can you unlock and access the Home system in Infinity Nikki?After you have finished updating the game to version 1.9, a World Quest will automatically pop up on the screen after logging in to the game. Titled &quot;Set Off for a Warm Place&quot;, this is the quest that you will need to begin in order to gain access to the Home island.Follow these steps to start the quest and unlock the Home feature in Infinity Nikki:Begin the &quot;Set Off for a Warm Place&quot; World QuestLocation of the &quot;Set Off for a Warm Place&quot; quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)Head to the Sea of Stars and start the &quot;Set Off for a Warm Place&quot; quest, located right next to the Unbound Wharf Warp Spire. Once you reach this location, the quest will automatically begin.Ride the boat with OriinRide the boat to go the floating island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)After a brief introduction where the NPC Oriin will tell you about the 'floating island' left to you as a gift by the Seer, you will be able to make your way to the island. To do so, step on to the boat right in front of the wharf, along with Oriin.Name your islandGive your home a name (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)Once you reach the floating island, you will be required to give it a name. Pick any name you want when the prompt pops up, and click on the &quot;Confirm&quot; button. Note that you can rename the island any time you want, so you do not need to think of a perfect name right away.Finish the conversation with OriinTalk to Oriin again and complete the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)At this point, your new Home will be available for you to access. Complete the conversation with Oriin to finish the &quot;Set Off for a Warm Place&quot; quest. You can continue the next quest &quot;Life in a Warm Place&quot; to get tutorials for other sections of the island, or you can start exploring and completing the objectives and tasks by yourself.Also read: All new Ability outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.9Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.