Infinity Nikki 1.9 free outfits and how to get them

The Infinity Nikki 1.9 update is scheduled to release on September 1, 2025 (UTC -7). This upcoming version will not only introduce the much-awaited Home System to the game, but will also feature a collaboration with Stardew Valley. Plenty of new outfits, banners, events, and quests will also be available for players to experience.

In Infinity Nikki 1.9, players can expect to obtain a total of eight free outfits, which include both 4-star and 3-star outfits. Read on to find out the details regarding all these outfits that will be given out to everyone for free in the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update.

How to get eight free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.9

As stated, you will be able to claim eight free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.9, which are the following:

Blossoming Future (4-star)

(4-star) Swallow Whispers (3-star)

(3-star) Stardew Valley Encounter (3-star)

(3-star) Flawless Vision (3-star)

(3-star) Spring Blossom (3-star)

(3-star) Fish Tales (3-star)

(3-star) Meadow Symphony (3-star)

(3-star) Star Memory (3-star)

Here are the details regarding these outfits, including information on how to obtain them:

Blossoming Future (4-star)

4-star outfit Blossoming Future (Image via Infold Games)

Blossoming Future is a free 4-star outfit that can be claimed by participating in the Gleaming Starlight event in Infinity Nikki 1.9. This event will begin on September 17, 2025, and developers will announce more information regarding the event shortly.

Swallow Whispers (3-star)

3-star outfit Swallow Whispers (Image via Infold Games)

3-star outfit Swallow Whispers can be obtained by taking part in The Kite's Return limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.9. To get this outfit, you will need to complete a specific number of daily tasks in The Kite's Return event, for which you will be compensated with the item "Returning Kites". Once you have collected sufficient Returning Kites, you will be able to exchange them for the Swallow Whispers outfit.

Stardew Valley Encounter (3-star)

3-star outfit Stardew Valley Encounter (Image via Infold Games)

Players can claim the Stardew Valley Encounter outfit by participating in the limited time Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collaboration event. This event will begin on September 1, 2025, and will be available until September 28, 2025. You will also need to complete the "Life in a Warm Place" world quest in order to unlock the collaboration event and obtain the outfit.

Flawless Vision (3-star)

3-star outfit Flawless Vision (Image via Infold Games)

The Flawless Vision outfit is a default ability outfit that will be given out to all players for free as part of the Home System. This outfit features a special ability titled "Home: Construction", which can be used to construct and decorate houses in the newly introduced Housing feature.

Spring Blossom (3-star)

3-star outfit Spring Blossom (Image via Infold Games)

The Spring Blossom outfit is part of the Home system, and comes with an ability titled "Default: Planting". This ability will let you grow crops and tend to seeds in your garden in the Home System.

Fish Tales (3-star)

3-star outfit Fish Tales (Image via Infold Games)

Another default outfit that can be claimed as part of the Home System is the free 3-star outfit Fish Tales. This outfit's ability is titled "Default: Fish Keeping", and it can be used to raise fish in ponds outside your Home.

Meadow Symphony (3-star)

3-star outfit Meadow Symphony (Image via Infold Games)

Meadow Symphony is a default outfit that players can claim for free once the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update goes live. It is included in the Home System outfits, and comes with an ability called "Default: Animal Inviting". This ability lets you invite animals from the overworld to visit Nikki's home.

Star Memory (3-star)

3-star outfit Star Memory (Image via Infold Games)

The last outfit to be included as part of the Home System free outfits is the 3-star piece Star Memory. This outfit's ability is titled "Default: Star Collecting", and can be used to collect stars and meteorites, which can help Nikki master and improve 'Home Insight'.

