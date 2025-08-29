Infinity Nikki 1.9 banners and outfits revealed

Infinity Nikki 1.9 will be releasing globally on September 1, 2025 (UTC -7). With only a few days left before the update arrives, developers have revealed the new outfits and banners that players can look forward to. As per standard pattern, this involves a mix of premium 5-star and 4-star banner outfits, and free 3-star outfits. Once Infinity Nikki 1.9 goes live, players can obtain all these outfits by pulling on the featured banners and participating in limited-time events.
Read on to find out more information regarding the outfits and banners that will be available in the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update.
New outfits and banners in Infinity Nikki 1.9
After the release of Infinity Nikki 1.9, two limited-time Resonance outfits will be available for players to obtain. These outfits are:
- Echoed Dreams (5-star)
- Golden Buds (4-star)
Both of these outfits will be featured on the "Finale of Dreams" Resonance banner, which will go live along with the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update on September 1, 2025. Players can obtain these outfits by pulling on the banner using Diamonds, Revelation Crystals, and Limited-time Revelation Crystals. As per standard pattern, one 5-star outfit piece is guaranteed every 20 pulls, and one 4-star piece is guaranteed every five pulls.
Here are the details about these outfits:
Echoed Dreams (5-star)
The main 5-star outfit for the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update is Echoed Dreams. It has a Sweet main attribute, and its design reflects the theme of the patch, which is "Music Season". This outfit comes with a special ability that can be used once all outfit pieces have been obtained. This ability is titled Dance of Verses, and it lets Nikki summon a magical carpet upon which she can step and twirl to perform a harmonious dance.
Echoed Dreams has the following outfit evolutions:
- Echoed Dreams: Future Tone
- Echoed Dreams: Threaded Melody
- Echoed Dreams: Rose Finale
- Echoed Dreams: Fated (full glow-up evolution)
Golden Buds (4-star)
Golden Buds is the 4-star outfit featured alongside Echoed Dreams in the same banner. It has an Elegant attribute, and its special ability is titled "Default: Lyre". This is a musical ability which lets Nikki play the Lyre in game, similar to abilities that let her play the Violin and the Pipa.
Golden Buds can be evolved into the following:
- Golden Buds: Ashes
- Golden Buds: Cadenza (full glow-up evolution)
